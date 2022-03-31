Tamia and Andile Mpisane’s Janet Jackson-inspired maternity shoot

Kaunda Selisho

There are a lot of memorable moments for expectant parents in the lead up to the birth of their little one(s) and a maternity shoot is certainly one of the high points of the journey.



The latest mom to share the photos from her maternity shoot is newlywed Tamia Mpisane (formerly Louw) and her husband Andile in a shoot inspired by Janet Jackson’s iconic Rolling Stone cover from September 1993.



Over the years, various stars, including the likes of Teyana Taylor have paid homage to the star by recreating the photo.



The two images from the studio photoshoot show the topless couple with Andile behind Tamia in both shots cupping her bare breasts.



She is wearing jeans and he is wearing shorts.

Tamia’s mother in law and Andile’s mother, Shawn Mkhize simply commented on the maternity shoot image with two flame emojis and a heart while reality TV star Lebo Jojo Mokoena (formerly Gunguluza) commented with heart-eye emojis.

“He made sure ukuthi his grabbing it,” commented @its_assih.



“You carrying so beautifully baby,” added @liyabonacaza.



Over on Twitter, it was criticism abound in response to the maternity shoot photo with the most common sentiment stemming from the fact that Andile rarely smiles or shows any kind of facial expression.

Twitter user @mimi_modiba came to Andie’s defense and commented; “People should stop policing people’s emotions. We can all conclude Andile ain’t the type to display emotions like we normally perceive them and that’s OK. Weeks ago Twitter judged a couple for dancing and the wife seeming unhappy yet the husband was in distress. Mind your own.”



Andile and Tamia Mpisane got married at the beginning of 2022, much to the surprise of social media users who follow the family.



Prior to his marriage, Andile was linked to social media influencer and socialite Sithelo Shozi.

Andile and Mpisane share two children and this child with Tamia will be Andile’s third child.

