Mamkhize gushes over granddaughter’s first day at school

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize is soaking up every moment with her grandchild as the popular businesswoman gushed over her granddaughter’s first day at preschool.

Her son Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi have two daughters together.

The former couple welcomed their youngest, Likuwe “Coco” Mpisane in the middle of 2021 and their oldest, Flo, is two years old.

Mamkhize documented Flo’s first day at preschool, calling her granddaughter a “big girl now” as she motivated her to meet her new classmates.

“Today has been such a special day, our little princess started school. Seeing her go to school and fit in with other kids has truly been the highlight of my day

“My dearest Flo, this is the start of a new journey for you, I hope that you take it all in, learn as much as you can so that you can grow to achieve amazing things. I’ll be there every step of the way cheering you on,” Mamkhize wrote in her caption.

Mamkhize has reportedly not had the best relationship with Sithelo.

It was a shock to everybody when her son, Andile, married Tamia Louw Mpisane in December 2021.

People assumed Andile and Sithelo were still together as their second baby was born a few months prior to the engagement.

The Royal AM owner extended her blessing to Andile and Tamia’s union, and people criticised her for ignoring the mother of her grandchildren and reportedly not accepting Sithelo into the family.

She went on Instagram at the time to deny any reports that Sithelo had been kicked out of her apartment and clarified the state of their relationship.

“Everyone must remember I am FEMINIST! And I will never hurt any woman but I will protect but it’s not my place to give details.

“I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me [two] beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me.

“Nobody has been kicked out of any apartment nor have any kids been taken away from anybody. I remain committed to ensuring that my grandchildren grow up experiencing love from all sides and that they are well taken care of.”

Mamkhize is expecting her third grandchild, as Tamia is pregnant with Andile’s third child. The family held a big birthday party for Flo who turned two last year.

