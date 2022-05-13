Ever heard of Crèche Syndrome?

Renate Engelbrecht

Crèche Syndrome is not a medical term that you will find in any professional textbooks, but if parenthood is your profession (among others) it’s probably a term you’ve come to know rather well.

The colloquial term, Crèche Syndrome, refers to a cycle of infections, usually upper respiratory, that commonly afflict babies and toddlers who regularly attend a playschool or pre-school.

As little ones have developing immune systems, the frequent exposure to other children inevitably results in the quick and easy spread of pathogens, no matter the hygiene protocols at the school. And, come winter, it’s even worse as children spend more time indoors, with pathogens proliferating in a closed environment.

Congested noses and a wet cough might not sound too bad, but parents can’t seem to beat these ongoing infections – not to mention the stress that comes with sick kids, a lack of sleep and lost working hours.

Crèche Syndrome refers to a spate of rolling infections over an extended time, which can become both exhausting and expensive and although in many instances, it comes with merely a sniffle and a cough, it often also comes with intense symptoms that cannot just be left to pass.

These include chest infections and gastric infections.

READ: How to raise a successful child in a competitive world

Michele Carelse, Founder and CEO of an online natural health and wellness retailer, claims there are ways to break the cycle of Crèche Syndrome.

Although this might not necessarily help your child recover from an infection that has already taken place, it could help parents support their children’s health in a natural way. Building a strong immune system is ultimately what it’s all about.

“Parents can consider the natural treatment route and they will find that there are various easy strategies to help support their little one’s developing immune systems,” she says. “Also, for those parents concerned about the efficacy of antibiotics and the impacts of frequent antibiotic use, a holistic approach can be the way to go.”

Sniffling toddlers. Image: iStock

Can you break the Crèche Syndrome cycle naturally?

With a strong immune system, your child will be able to fight infections faster and better and the risk of secondary infections will evidently be lower. Here are a few suggestions on how you can support and build your child’s immune system:

Good nutrition

Nutrition has a direct impact on health and immunity, which is why settling for nutrient-poor and highly processed foods is unacceptable. Know and understand children’s dietary requirements and stick to feeding them food that’s wholesome and good, instead of taking the easy way out because your child is a fussy eater.

If you find it hard to turn your child on to regular healthy meals, opt for kid-friendly nutritional supplements that contain vitamins and minerals ideal for a child’s requirements for growth, strong immunity and healthy brain functioning.

Probiotics

According to Carelse, there is a well-researched link between a healthy gut biome and immune functioning. An increasing number of parents educating themselves on probiotics and more and more parents are giving their children probiotics on a daily basis – especially before and during flu season.

Diffusers and essential oils

With babies being sensitive to essential oils being applied directly to their skin, diffusers might be the best way when you opt for essential oils for their antiviral and antibacterial properties. Some of the best essential oils for respiratory infections include eucalyptus, tea tree oil, peppermint oil and rosemary.

Phlegm

You might want to dry out a runny nose with all kinds of nasal sprays, but this might actually not be the ideal at-home remedy. Mucous and phlegm are natural bodily responses to get rid of germs in the respiratory tract. Carelse suggests that parents rather use Colloidal Silver Nasal Spray to help loosen mucous without drying it out. In addition to this, Colloidal Silver also contains powerful antimicrobial, anti-fungal, anti-viral and antibiotic properties.

Boost your child’s immunity

According to Carelse, it’s been proven that natural herbal and homeopathic remedies made from plants have been proven effective in boosting immune systems and fighting infections.

BaniFlu is a homeopathic flu remedy which can be used by the whole family (including children and babies). There are also products like KiddieBoost that strengthen immune functioning in children and promote children’s natural resistance to illness. And, if you’d like to treat your child’s sneezing and sniffling the natural way, Sniffly Sprinkles (containing 100% homeopathic ingredients) relieves sneezing, as well as runny and blocked noses in babies and children. It can even be used for new-borns.

Crèche Syndrome often has a way of making parents feel incompetent and as if there are no more avenues to explore when it comes to keeping their kids healthy. Perhaps these options serve as additional tools to supporting your children’s immunity holistically.