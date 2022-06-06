WATCH: Meet South Africa’s very own 7-year-old beauty queen

Xanet Scheepers

Seven-year-old Keabetswe Temane, a grade 1 learner from Curro Academy Pretoria, says former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi inspired her to start taking part in beauty pageants.

Just like Zozi, Kea also strives to make a change and positive impact in other people’s lives.

The seven-year-old runs a project called “Sharing inspires Caring” under the banner of Ditsala Children Shield where she donates clothes and shoes for needy children in the surrounding areas of Mamelodi and the Kroondal farming community in Rustenburg.

Speaking to The Citizen, Kea’s mentor and Guardian Dr. Mmatepeng Temane said Kea was only six years old when she entered her first competition in 2021.

The young beauty queen represented South Africa at the Little Model Earth International Pageant in Zanzibar earlier this year where she was crowned Grand Prix Mini Model Earth 2022.

Dr. Temane says even though the preparations were not very easy for Kea, she is a very determined child who always tries her best. “Her hard work earned her the titles of Little Miss Nations 2nd Princess 2021 and Little Model Earth 2nd Princess 2021.”

The success of the above-mentioned pageants is what lead to Kea qualifying as a finalist to take part in the Little Model Earth International Pageant in Zanzibar, Tanzania, in April 2022, where she came out tops in her age category.

Speaking to The Citizen on what it takes to prepare for a beauty pageant, Kea says not only does she need to practice how to walk on the stage and what to do with her hands, she also needs to know how to smile and practice for her talent show. But despite all the preparations it takes to get ready for a beauty pageant, Kea says she would like to take part in more beauty pageants when she is older.

The stage is not the only dream this seven-year-old has for her future. She is inspired by her grandmother who enjoys cooking and baking and says one day she would like to start her own business selling cookies and cakes.

Kea says she enjoyed taking part in the Little Model Earth pageant and would like to enter again, but she also needs to focus on her school work.