‘The Hunger Games’ Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to her first child

Lerato Maimela

American actress Jennifer Shrader Lawrence is now a new mom after she and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child into the world.

It is not yet known when exactly the actress gave birth, or what the gender of her newborn baby is, but TMZ has reported that Lawrence gave birth in LA Country.

The Hunger Games star as well as her husband kept the pregnancy a secret for a while and only shared with the world that they were expecting a little bundle of joy sometime in September last year.

Jennifer Lawrence during a public appearance with her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Talking about her pregnancy in an interview sometime in December, Jennifer joked around and said that she and Maroney enjoyed tons of sex after she had taken a break from her acting career.

A source revealed to People magazine that the 37-year-old actress loves being married and that she has always looked forward to being a mom and growing her little family.

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom,” said the source.

Jennifer and Cooke have a very scarce social media presence and have stayed low-key and out of the way of the camera throughout the pregnancy.

However, the two were spotted once in public during the festive season, with Lawrence wearing an oversized coat which did not show much of her baby bump.

Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world between 2015 and 2016. She is well known for her role as Katniss Everdeen on the Hunger Games trilogy, the protagonist and narrator of the films who volunteered to take her younger sister Primrose’s place as the female tribute from District 12 after she was reaped to participate in the 74th Hunger Games.

Lawrence also starred in other popular movies such as Mother!, American Hustle, the X-Men film series, Dumb and Dumber To, and the recent Netflix release Don’t Look Up.