R44k Gucci set wins Bonang top spot in international fashion face-off

We have yet another fashion face-off, and this time, we want to know which of these A-list celebrities’ style you’re loving for this R44,000 Gucci set.



American blog Fashion Bomb Daily rounded up all the times celebs have worn the top and matching shorts which cost $1,700 (R24,728) and $1,300 (R18,909) respectively, and we want to know who styled this Gucci set better.



Up first is reality star EJ King, who rocked the Gucci set and chose to pair it with combat boots.

South African media darling Bonang Matheba also wore the set and paired it with some gold strappy heels, two chunky chains and the Queen B* staple, stacked gold bangles.

Ari The Don (Ariana Fletcher) is an American social media star and entrepreneur who co-founded a hair extensions company called KYCHE Extensions.



According to Fashion Bomb Daily, she has a 2-year-old son with rapper G Herbo, who was her long-term boyfriend for at least 3 years.



Ari wore the Gucci set during a recent club appearance.

When asked who wore the look best, Fashion Bomb fans seemed to love Matheba’s styling, whether or not they know who she is.

“Idk who Bonang is, but sis understood the assignment,” commented @queenofdiamondzz.

@malikayasamin said something similar and commented “Idk Bonang but she did that.”



“It’s Bonang for me!” wrote South African influencer and musician Londie London.



“Sis in the middle,” added @theitgirlherself.

EJ and Ari also got a few votes, but EJ was mostly dragged for how he chose to style the Gucci set, as well as for what size he chose.

