Look of the week: One dress, four ways

This week, we’re loving how Durban-based social media promoter, blogger and content creator Sinethemba Duma demonstrated how you can wear one dress four different ways.



Popularly known by her handle, @Cnehshuga, Sinethemba is the queen of inspiring new ways to wear things you may already have in your closet.



While most influencers chose to go the luxury route and have us craving Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, Sinethemba has reminded us that our affordable fashions can still have us looking like we just stepped out of an Instagram photo.



Her most recent post shows how to wear a printed dress from Woolworth’s Witchery (R1,399) in four fabulous ways.

Grunge

Influencer Sinethemba shows how to style a dress with a leather jacket and some chunky boots. Picture: Twitter/@Cnehshuga

Pair your favourite print dress with a leather jacket, some stockings and on-trend chunky boots for a grunge look that will warm up even the coldest winter days.



Turn heads with some statement sunglasses and a tiny black bag.



Office appropriate

Influencer Cnehshuga shows how to style an office dress. Picture: Twitter/@Cnehshuga

If you’re the kind of person who absolutely has to go to the office in the current climate, turn your dress into the perfect office outfit by throwing on a blazer, stockings and some black courts.

Pair it with a structured bag and you’re good to go.

Girly

Influencer Cnehshuga shows how to style a dress for a date. Picture: Twitter/@Cnehshuga



Take your dress (and yourself) on a date after you’ve accessorised the dress with a headband/headscarf in your hair and an adorable miniature bag.



Take the look to the next level with some cute heeled sandals or strappy flats.

Trendy

Influencer Cnehshuga shows how to style a dress with white boots | Picture: Twitter/@Cnehshuga

White boots are all the rage right now and as Cnehshuga demonstrates, they look great with this type of dress!



Beat the winter chill by draping a coat over your shoulders and adding stockings to cover your legs.



Bonus look: a day by the seaside or at the park

Influencer Cnehshuga shows how to style a dress for a day at the beach. Picture: Twitter/@Cnehshuga

Because Cnehshuga lives in Durban, she took her dress to the beach by pairing it with a floppy straw hat, a matching straw bag and some open-toed espadrilles.



According to BFeatured, Cnehshuga also works as an occupational health, safety and environmental practitioner.



She creates content in the beauty, natural hair, food, lifestyle, fashion and travel arenas with a major focus on fashion.



Cnehshuga has previously collaborated with major brands such as Magnum South Africa, Zara, Vodacom, BET Africa, Dove and Ponds.



Her most popular collaboration to date has been with clothing store Mr Price (Mr P).



Connect with her on Twitter and Instagram.