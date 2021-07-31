Look of the week: Sonia Mbele serves athleisure inspiration

Thami Kwazi

After a screen hiatus, businesswoman producer of the South African Real Housewives franchise, Pastors Wives, and various other reality shows, Sonia Mbele has made a return to the small screen with an intergalactic bang and fans are more interested in her style than ever before.

Athleisure is the current trend, as most are working from home with daily Zoom meetings.

Feeling comfy and sexy is the ultimate fashion combo. Covid 19 had forced many to work remotely, being in a home office means working comfortably.

This has brought rise to the present fashion trend of athleisure, previously worn to slouch around the house, presently worn out and accessorised with more formal items.

This week Sonia reminds us that you can wear a tracksuit and look sexy. Pair your sweatsuit with heels or flats and still stand out from the crowd. Check out how Mbele shows us three ways to rock the athleisure trend.

White whispers

The cold Joburg temperatures of the past two weeks have forced most of us to pull out serious Winter woollies. While Sonia keeps it in her tried managing to even make a puffy bomber look sleek.

She pairs the look with comfortable block check pants and Monochrome trainers. The standout piece of her outfit is the bomber.

Get the jacket (or try the shorter version) at South African fashion page Tallit_wear

No sweat :

Pulling off leather joggers isn’t the easiest, yet Sonia does this with effortless ease. Pairing her caramel-shaded sweat pants with a matching hooded lycra top and PVC transparent boot.

Adding a designer sling bag as an accessory and of course perfectly manicured toenails. The stand-out piece being the joggers which can be worn in leather, PVC, or faux leather. Get on the athleisure trend and get these pants at Woolworths stores or Superbalist

Leather Joggers

Mbele made her return to home screens as the dangerous gangster boss-lady Zola on the daily Mzansi Magic telenovel DiepCity on June 27.

Sonia’s return to soapie-land was met with excitement from fans who missed the days when she played Ntombi opposite deceased SAFTA award-winning actor Menzi Ngubane on popular SABC1 soapie Generations. Sonia has previously spoken out about quitting the loved role because of her ex-husband Leslie Sedibe.

Post her divorce and establishing and liquidating production companies, it appears Sonia’s star is on the rise and nothing can get her down.