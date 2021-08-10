WATCH: Demi Leigh Tebow’s five-minute beauty routine

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Getting your “face beat” doesn’t have to take hours out of your day.

Quick and easy make-up tutorials are dominating the beauty industry as more people desire a natural look.

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi Leigh Tebow posted a five-minute make-up routine for those days when you need an up-and-go look.

As flawless as ever, the former beauty queen used seven products which included concealer, a foundation with transcalent powder, blush, brow gel, mascara, creamy eye shadow and lip gloss.

Watch her effortless routine below:

Recently, Demi detailed her experience of her attempted hijacking just months after she was crowned Miss SA in 2017.

Her story was part of her husband’s efforts, former NFL star Tim Tebow, against human trafficking.

On her way to an event, she stopped at a traffic light, looking around she noticed she was surrounded by five armed men.

“I didn’t know how I could end up in that moment. But I knew I had to get away. I knew that my materialistic things were just not worth my life.”

Demi says she didn’t know what the men wanted, but “knew it wasn’t good”.

“I put my hands up, I surrendered. I gave them everything they needed.”

She tried running away but was grabbed by one of the men, who demanded she gets in the car.

She responded: “No I am not. I’m not going with you. I don’t care if you shoot me or kill me. But I’m not going with you.”

Demi managed to get away, and noted that no one assisted her when she initially asked for help.

Thankfully, there was a 19-year-old woman who did help, and took her in her safety.

Sharing her harrowing hijacking story was her way of encouraging people to assist those in life-and-death situations such as human trafficking.

“I was able to fight back and today my story serves as both my testimony and a call to action.”