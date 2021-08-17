Bonang Matheba: ‘Moghel’ and style icon

Thami Kwazi

Bonang Matheba’s style has become iconic. As the owner of House of BNG MCC, a presenter and TV host, Bonang is the style star to mimic.

The Mahikeng-born mega star is not only celebrated for her entrepreneurial skills but her original and inspiring dress sense.

She first graced our screens in 2007 and many will remember her for being an SABC1 Live Amp presenter before moving onto SABC3’s now defunct lifestyle show Top Billing and numerous other presenting gigs, including the South African Music Awards and Miss South Africa live contest.

Bonang’s style has won her numerous style awards, including the SA Style Icon Of The Year at the 2015 SA Style Awards, Female Continental Style Influencer Of The Year at the 2015 GSport Style Awards, The Most Stylish Media Personality at the SA Style Awards and Most Stylish Female Personality at the Feather Awards.

Her accolades are too many to document but they have earned her the respect of local and international designers.

At a point, she was known for being the fashion muse of South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee and donned many of his hand-stitched designer gowns on the red carpets she stepped upon.

Bonang was the first South African celebrity to get a lingerie line with retail brand Woolworths, a partnership that has run for many years. The Distraction collection is comprised of sexy undergarments inspired by Bonang’s style and caters to women of all shapes and sizes.

Lately, the 34-year-old star has been spotted on the streets of New York, where it’s rumoured that she’s made a big move into designer gear and has been posing on skyscrapers in the best fashions.

Such a lover of fashion, she made sure that the packaging of her BNG MMC looked like an accessory, a small handbag, matching the tone of the drink.

Equally comfortable in leisurewear as she is in evening gowns Moghel, as she’s known by her fans, manages to always look her best no matter the occasion.

Take a look at some of the most memorable looks from Bonang’s style book:

Sporty

Cover Star

Designer Girl

Creature Comforts

Silky and Sultry