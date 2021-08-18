WATCH: So cute! Springboks given makeover by Franco Mostert’s daughters

Lerato Maimela

The adorable daughters of professional rugby player Franco Mostert and his wife Juan-Ri, teamed up recently to give Springboks a pamper and makeover session.

Jemi-Milja and Joia-Belle took their services into the team’s bio-secure bubble, where the team spends most of its time in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Juan-Ri took to social media to share a video of her little ones spending time with some of the Springbok players.

At the beginning of the video, a rugby player is seen pushing the girls on a hotel luggage trolley in the passage of the hotel where the players are staying.

The video then goes on to show Jemi-Milja putting red lipstick on her father and one of his teammates.

Throughout the video, the Mostert daughters roam around the bio-bubble brushing a few of the rugby players’ hair, painting their toenails with multi-coloured polishes and applying make-up to their faces.

The girls are also given pony rides by some of the Springbok players. They also provide their pamper and makeover services to the other children of the rugby players who are in the bubble.

Juan-Ri captioned the post: “Springboks’ beauty therapists. All the love and patience these guys have with the kids, it’s heartwarming… isn’t it?

“This video pretty much summarises the Mostert girls’ time in the bio bubble. What an amazing group of people! I mean, what a team! Like family… I’m grateful.”

The professional rugby player and his wife met in high school and later ended up at the University of Pretoria when Franco signed a rugby contract with the institution and Juan-Ri enrolled to further her studies.

Franco and Juan-Ri got married on 11 December 2015, and then later went on to have their first born Joia-Belle, with Jemi-Milja being born a few years later.

The couple recently took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their third child.