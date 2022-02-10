Sona 2022 red carpet: Red overalls and R14k Gucci bags

Without looking for meaning where there sometimes is none, the annual State of the Nation (Sona) Red Carpet is one of the most entertaining places to catch a glimpse of the different sectors of South African society through the lens of fashion.
Although dated and oversized suits seemed to be in the majority, there were some looks that caught the attention of viewers who deigned to watch the fanfare in the lead up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2022 address.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hurried past the media in their signature red overalls as did a number of the other guests who opted to wear suits in some banal variation of basic black, blue or grey.
However, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana was among those who opted to bring some colour to the evening’s festivities. She paid homage to her name in a silky pink and red skirt suit topped off with what looks like a R14,000 leather Gucci Dionysus pouch and Dolce and Gabbana Belluci Taormina lace pumps worth over R15,000.
ANC MP and traditional leader Nkosi Mandla Mandela accessorised his brown outfit with a leopard skin that he says is often worn by men of his leadership standing. Nkosi Mandela has been a highlight of Sona red carpets over the years as he comes dressed for the occasion each time.
In recent years, the Sona red carpet has seen guests put a modern twist on designs previously reserved for events like traditional weddings and this year was no different. MPs, ministers and other guests beamed as they posed in their evening gowns featuring traditional African prints and other African design elements.
Fascinators were once again all the rage as a sea of heads topped in tiny toulle toppers made their way inside Cape Town City Hall.
Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Mamoloko Kubayi wore what looked like a cross between a sari and an evening dress embellished with embroidery, beads and feathers and she topped off her look with a headdress called a gele.
Gele refers to a women’s cloth head scarf that is commonly worn in many parts of West Africa and some Southern African countries.