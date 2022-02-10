Sona 2022 red carpet: Red overalls and R14k Gucci bags

Kaunda Selisho

Without looking for meaning where there sometimes is none, the annual State of the Nation (Sona) Red Carpet is one of the most entertaining places to catch a glimpse of the different sectors of South African society through the lens of fashion.

Although dated and oversized suits seemed to be in the majority, there were some looks that caught the attention of viewers who deigned to watch the fanfare in the lead up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2022 address.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hurried past the media in their signature red overalls as did a number of the other guests who opted to wear suits in some banal variation of basic black, blue or grey.

However, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana was among those who opted to bring some colour to the evening’s festivities. She paid homage to her name in a silky pink and red skirt suit topped off with what looks like a R14,000 leather Gucci Dionysus pouch and Dolce and Gabbana Belluci Taormina lace pumps worth over R15,000.

#SONA2022 Deputy Minister in the Presidency @Pinky_Kekana1 arrives at the City Hall ahead of SONA. She says she is dressed by a young Pretoria designer, Kgothatso pic.twitter.com/skTUQY4R08— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 10, 2022

#SONA2022 guests and MPs have started arriving at the City Hall in Cape Town ahead of the State of the Nation Address pic.twitter.com/4RS0eIESFJ— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 10, 2022

ANC MP and traditional leader Nkosi Mandla Mandela accessorised his brown outfit with a leopard skin that he says is often worn by men of his leadership standing. Nkosi Mandela has been a highlight of Sona red carpets over the years as he comes dressed for the occasion each time.

In recent years, the Sona red carpet has seen guests put a modern twist on designs previously reserved for events like traditional weddings and this year was no different. MPs, ministers and other guests beamed as they posed in their evening gowns featuring traditional African prints and other African design elements.

Guests arrive at Cape Town City Hall ahead of State of the Nation Address #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/SF1qxwqnyy— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 10, 2022



Fascinators were once again all the rage as a sea of heads topped in tiny toulle toppers made their way inside Cape Town City Hall.

IMbongi for #SONA2022 31-year-old Mosimanegape Jeremiah Jason, from the North-West Province being greeted by the NCOP Deputy Chairperson Ms Sylvia Lucas pic.twitter.com/MnSRXGSWaW— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 10, 2022

The Acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo with Mrs Zondo, arriving at #SONA2022 met by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon N N Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Hon A N Masondo. #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/A9oxAv3zRi— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) February 10, 2022

Members of Parliament are starting to arrive in City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/P13QPAm0EZ— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) February 10, 2022

ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, unpacks the general feeling about this years State of the Nation Address taking place at City Hall.#SONA2022 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Ke4IT0enny— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 10, 2022

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Mamoloko Kubayi wore what looked like a cross between a sari and an evening dress embellished with embroidery, beads and feathers and she topped off her look with a headdress called a gele.



Gele refers to a women’s cloth head scarf that is commonly worn in many parts of West Africa and some Southern African countries.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister @mmkubayi has arrived at the City Hall in Cape Town ahead of tonight’s SONA. pic.twitter.com/nNOdl5QBX9— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 10, 2022