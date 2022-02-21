Daily hacks: Add some volume to your hair using your hair curler

ETX Daily Up

Granny will be thrilled to hear that 2022 is seeing the return to glory of hair curlers, an accessory that people under 30 were never supposed to know about.

And yet, they are the ones who have brought these rollers back into fashion on social networks, to pump up the volume with a big, bouncy blow-dry effect. Maybe granny was on to something after all…

Why spend huge amounts of money on fancy hair dryers and the likes when you can get a perfect blowout with nothing more than curlers?

That’s a question you might ask yourself when you see this ‘new’ trick that has gone viral on TikTok.

The social network’s young users now swear by these small velcro accessories to bring volume to their hair, and even add a few curls for a more glamorous look.



But, as usual, Millennials and Gen Zers went digging into grandma’s closet to show off this new find, which is, as you can see, not innovative at all.

Many of us will remember seeing grandmothers or great-grandmothers with rolls of hair stuffed under a giant headscarf in the aim of getting a perfect perm.

Well, it’s these same rollers that younger generations are now promoting on social networks. Although this time, it’s about getting volume, not curls… or frizz.

Top trend

On TikTok, the craze quickly became viral, with no less than 44 million views for the #velcrorollers hashtag.

Plus, demand for tutorials continues to climb, with nearly 2.5 million views. So we can confirm, loud and clear, that curlers have officially made a comeback.

They make it possible to bypass the inconvenience and heat of a hair dryer while also making your savings. Convenient, economical and effective — what more could you ask for?



To achieve optimal volume, it’s best to choose velcro curlers that are adapted to your hair type and length.

Shorter hair can opt for smaller curlers, although most tutorials on TikTok favour XXL-size rollers. Another important detail is that you can use them on wet or dry hair.



So how does it work? First, you have to brush your hair thoroughly to avoid knots from getting tangled in the curlers, then apply a spray, mousse or cream, it doesn’t really matter which.

Then comes the crucial step. You have to separate your hair in several sections, suited to the size of the curlers, then roll each one up around the curler, one by one, from tip to root. Then secure it with a pin or clip.



Once all the rollers are in place, feel free to give them a spritz of hairspray, then wait a good 20 minutes at least.

All that’s left to do is unroll them — always carefully so as not to tangle your hair in the curlers — then style your hair with your fingers. Job done!



