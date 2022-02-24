Need a job? Drip Footwear is hiring

South Africans love a good, local success story and only a few such stories have captured the hearts and minds of many as well as the success story of Lekau Sehoana and Drip Footwear.
Officially established in about 2019, the brand Drip Footwear was born from a spark of inspiration in 2003 that saw Sehoana make his own shoes from the bits and pieces of other garments and shoes.
His company has since grown leaps and bounds to now include a range of companies under the Drip umbrella.
As such, Sehoana could no longer serve as CEO of Drip Footwear.
He has since evolved to the chairman of a newly established group that now houses Drip Footwear alongside Cassper Nyovest’s Root of Fame and Kiddies Republic.
This move also bodes well for the countless people in South Africa desperately looking for employment.
While Sehoana and the Drip group may not be able to hire them all, there is a significant amount of job openings that could benefit households in desperate need of any form of income in an ailing economy.
Because of Sehoana’s new role, there is a vacancy in the driver’s seat at Drip footwear and Sehoana is looking to fill it.
Sehoana has only shared the Drip Footwear CEO vacancy on his Twitter profile and there currently is no direct link to apply for the job via the careers portal on the Drip website. Although, we highly doubt that CEOs are usually hired via such conventional means.
Many have shot their shot at the job and other potential vacancies on social media but only time will tell who joins the Drip team in any capacity in the coming months.