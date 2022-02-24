Need a job? Drip Footwear is hiring

Kaunda Selisho

South Africans love a good, local success story and only a few such stories have captured the hearts and minds of many as well as the success story of Lekau Sehoana and Drip Footwear.

Officially established in about 2019, the brand Drip Footwear was born from a spark of inspiration in 2003 that saw Sehoana make his own shoes from the bits and pieces of other garments and shoes.



His company has since grown leaps and bounds to now include a range of companies under the Drip umbrella.



As such, Sehoana could no longer serve as CEO of Drip Footwear.

From CEO to Executive Chairman.



From selling 1 Sneaker to Building a Retail Group. This has been a very hard but beautiful Journey. When i left @DRIPFootWear , this is where i went to.#JobsWillBeCreated pic.twitter.com/sqHJlnIxHu— Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) February 21, 2022

He has since evolved to the chairman of a newly established group that now houses Drip Footwear alongside Cassper Nyovest’s Root of Fame and Kiddies Republic.

Happy to announce that we're (@TheDripGroupCo) Launching a Kiddies Clothing Store called Kiddies Republic @kiddiesZA . We're Opening 3 Stores in a few Weeks. Please be a Part of our Growth.



Please Apply here: https://t.co/mDVERcltls#JobsWillBeCreated

Road to 1000 Jobs pic.twitter.com/fRgF6zjLan— Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) February 21, 2022

This move also bodes well for the countless people in South Africa desperately looking for employment.



While Sehoana and the Drip group may not be able to hire them all, there is a significant amount of job openings that could benefit households in desperate need of any form of income in an ailing economy.

A few Months ago i said I wanted to create 1000 Jobs. So, @TheDripGroupCo is Launching a Kiddies Clothing Store very soon at Mall of the North, Chris Hani Crossing and Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou.@MetjahTebogo will handle this and share a Link tomorrow.#JobsWillBeCreated pic.twitter.com/6pnN0cQPWS— Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) February 20, 2022

I got back from our Kiddies Republic Store and i found we took Delivery of two new Bakkies.



Our Distribution Department is growing and doesn't only take care of Drip now. But the whole Group.



Please check Driver vancancies on https://t.co/OCRuDYtRfN #JobsWillBeCreated pic.twitter.com/uEsHIF9XBV— Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) February 22, 2022

Because of Sehoana’s new role, there is a vacancy in the driver’s seat at Drip footwear and Sehoana is looking to fill it.

The CEO Position is vacant. Where my bosses at?— Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) February 23, 2022

@LekauSehoana… Thank you for representing us well buti. You are a perfect example of what a dedicated and focused gent can accomplish with limited resources.



We no longer need to look far for some inspiration.



Congratulations on your new position Mr Executive Chairman!— Ngobeni, Special. (@NgobeniSpecial) February 23, 2022

Sehoana has only shared the Drip Footwear CEO vacancy on his Twitter profile and there currently is no direct link to apply for the job via the careers portal on the Drip website. Although, we highly doubt that CEOs are usually hired via such conventional means.



Many have shot their shot at the job and other potential vacancies on social media but only time will tell who joins the Drip team in any capacity in the coming months.