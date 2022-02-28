IN PICS: 28th annual SAG Awards red carpet looks

AFP

CODA, a heartfelt indie drama about a struggling deaf family, won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG awards) held Sunday in Santa Monica just west of Los Angeles.



The win boosted its hopes as a potential dark horse for next month’s Oscars.

Taking its title from an acronym for “child of deaf adult,” CODA follows high school teen Ruby as she juggles her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate with the “hearing” world.

“We deaf actors have come a long way,” signed a visibly shocked Marlee Matlin, a deaf former Oscar winner who plays Ruby’s mother, as she and her co-stars accepted the statuette for best cast in a motion picture.

“This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else,” added Matlin, before teaching the star-studded audience the sign for “I love you.”

US actress Marlee Matlin poses with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for CODA in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022 | Picture: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The win at the SAG Awards, voted for by Hollywood’s acting union, is an important precursor for the Academy Awards, whose largest voting bloc is also actors.

CODA, released by Apple TV+ after a bidding war at last year’s Sundance independent film festival where it fetched a record $25 million (R386 million), also won best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father, thanked the filmmakers for “believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf.”

Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, which recounts the improbable rise of Serena and Venus Williams from the rough streets of Compton to tennis superstardom.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California | Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images via AFP)

Smith played their father Richard, who he praised for “a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border — which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now, because my name was called for ‘King Richard’ sitting next to Venus Williams,” said Smith, who is the favourite to win his first Oscar next month.

Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she disappeared beneath layers of the eccentric US televangelist’s trademark heavy makeup.

While her husband Jim Bakker was jailed for defrauding their millions of followers, Tammy Faye clashed with fellow evangelists over her acceptance of the LGBTQ community at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

“It was a dream of mine to play Tammy Faye,” said Chastain.

1/11 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Saniyya Sidney attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 2/11 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 3/11 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Melissa Tang, purse and jewelry detail, attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 4/11 (L-R) Victoria Tate, Amber Friendly, Hannah Leder, Michelle Meredith, Janina Gavankar and Joe Pacheco attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia/AFP 5/11 US actress Marlee Matlin poses with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for CODA in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022 | Picture: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP 6/11 South Korean actress Jung Hoyeon poses with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) 7/11 US actress Ariana DeBose poses with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for West Side Story in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) 8/11 HoYeon Jung arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California | Picture: Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images for WarnerMedia/ AFP 9/11 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Jessica Chastain pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 10/11 South Korean actress Jung Hoyeon (L) poses with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game alongside South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae posing with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Squid Game in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) 11/11 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Tyler Perry attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“She was a real trailblazer and she wrapped her arms around those who were repeatedly cast aside and she launched herself into decades of LGBTQ love.”

Ariana DeBose bolstered her Oscar frontrunner status by claiming Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake.

Presumed Oscars Best Picture frontrunners The Power of the Dog and Belfast both left the SAG Awards gala empty-handed, blowing the race to the season-capping Academy Awards on March 27 wide open.

‘Fighting the fight’

The SAG Awards — which took place online last year due to Covid-19 — returned to an in-person event Sunday in Santa Monica, just outside Los Angeles.

And the stars did not disappoint on the first big red carpet event of Hollywood’s awards season, with Cate Blanchett stunning in a low-cut black Armani gown, and Chastain donning a sparkling Dior suit.

Helen Mirren — in a floor-length pink Dolce & Gabbana gown — was honored with SAG’s lifetime achievement award, chalking her Oscar-winning career up to a mantra of “be on time and don’t be an ass.”

“Thank you S-A-G,” she said, spelling out each letter, before joking: “I hate to say the word ‘sag’ at my age.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California | Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

The annual “In Memoriam” montage paid tribute to actors who have died in the past year, including Sidney Poitier, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Ned Beatty and Betty White.

In the television categories, Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon looked visibly shocked to win best actor and actress in a drama.

Both South Koreans spoke through a translator before Jung switched into broken English, thanking the Hollywood group for “open(ing) the door for me.”

Succession won the best drama ensemble prize, with star Brian Cox one of many to praise Ukrainian president and former actor Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cox drew a standing ovation for “a wonderful comic performer” as his country resists the “truly, truly awful” Russian invasion.

Michael Keaton, who won best actor in a limited series for Dopesick, also praised “a fellow actor in Zelensky who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight.”

Mark Indelicato attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California | Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia/AFP

Keaton broke down into tears as he dedicated the win to his nephew Michael, one of more than half a million Americans to die of an overdose deaths in the opioid crisis that is the subject of Dopesick.

Capping an excellent night for Apple TV+, the relatively new streamer also won best comedy series prizes for Ted Lasso and its star Jason Sudeikis.

Full list of winners in key categories at the 28th SAG Awards:

Motion Picture Awards

Best ensemble cast: CODA

Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best stunt ensemble: No Time to Die

Television Awards

Best ensemble, drama: Succession

Best ensemble, comedy: Ted Lasso

Best actor, drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best actress, drama: Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Best actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actress, comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best stunt ensemble, comedy or drama series: Squid Game

READ NEXT: Red carpet coupling 101