Daily hacks: Daily hacks: Create the perfect cut crease look using your eyelash curler

The cut crease makeup technique — which makes eyes look bigger by accentuating the crease of the eyelid — is making a comeback on TikTok.

And, as the social network’s users are full of ideas, each more original than the next, it’s now with eyelash curlers that they are achieving this ultrasophisticated effect. Anything’s worth a shot in the quest for flawless makeup

While TikTokers are sometimes criticised for their crazy — if not dangerous — beauty hacks, you have to credit them for their inventiveness.

In fact, the social network has probably allowed many women — and men — to become veritable makeup pros, thanks to foolproof tips delivered by makeup artists, sometimes totally transforming users’ beauty routines.

The latest such trick, shared hundreds of times on the Chinese social network, involves achieving a cut crease effect, not with a brush, but with eyelash curlers.

It seems like a crazy idea at first glance, except that it delivers a perfect result with no need for touch-ups. With TikTok, makeup becomes child’s play.

From brushes to eyelash curlers

But before revealing this hack, which hails from the user @glamwithsuzan, let’s take a look at the cut crease itself. The technique, ultra-popular on red carpets and catwalks during the 2010s, seeks to enlarge the eyes, bringing depth and intensity.

This involves accentuating the crease of the eyelid with a line of eyeliner or eyeshadow or by playing with light and colours. The look can be embellished with sequins, rhinestones and graphic lines for an even more glamorous touch.

If the makeup brush was once considered the ideal tool to achieve a cut crease, this has now been replaced by eyelash curlers. And it’s all thanks to TikTok.

The various videos posted by @glamwithsuzan reveal that the technique is, indeed, foolproof. The young woman offers several approaches for achieving different cut crease makeup effects.

To date, her account has many videos of this type, showing users that there’s something for everyone.



Her technique involves placing the eyelash curler on the eyelid, and ‘colouring in’ the open part to create a perfect arc shape, then doing the same thing on the crease of the eyelid.

Once these two steps are complete, all that remains is to connect these two parts with a simple line, then fill in the other part with an eyeshadow that will create the desired effect of depth.

For this tutorial, the TikToker uses a dark brown for the first two steps, then a glitter shadow for the final part, totally transforming her look.

This new trick is perfectly in line with the top trend of the moment — straight from TikTok — for hijacking products and beauty tools to use them for something other than their initial functions.

We’ve seen this with lip liner, for example, which has become the latest ally for creating smoky eyes, as well as the eyebrow pencil, transformed into lipstick, or concealer used as a highlighter.