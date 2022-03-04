Watch: Minnie Dlamini meets Christian Louboutin

Kgomotso Phooko

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has been mingling with one of the world’s known footwear designers at the Paris fashion week and her friends and fans cannot help but feel jealous.

Minnie is set to model for designer and friend Jessica Jane on Friday at The Loubi Show.

In a series of pictures she shared on her Instagram, you definitely can’t miss the glow she is serving.

On a video she shared, you can see the luxury footwear designer Christian Louboutin, famous for his red bottoms, showing Minnie his new Autumn/Winter (AW) 22 collection. Louboutin, also known as Mr red bottom, is famous among celebrities with his famous red shoe sole line.

On a video shared by the recent divorcee, you can see the Louboutin footwear legend showing her his AW22 collection.

She will be showcasing Jessica Jane’s French-Xhosa range. Jessica Jane Molebatsi’s journey was inspired by her husband’s ethnic background, and the cultural practices his family holds. That’s what led her to bagging an invitation to the Paris Fashion Week.

The designer is married to actor Wandile Molebatsi. The fashion design graduate always brings couture elements into her traditional garments and believes that a traditional wedding dress should be treated with the same care and attention that one gives to a white dress.

According to a statement by her representation, her range embodies the idea of cultural cohesiveness as it embraces the past, present, as well as racial and cultural differences.

After making a few traditional wedding dresses, Jessica found herself drawn to the impactful monochrome nature of traditional Xhosa garments which paved the way for how her current designs look.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho

