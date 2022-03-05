Makhadzi pulls a Connie Ferguson

Kaunda Selisho

Venda music sensation Makhadzi has joined the ranks of Connie Ferguson and Minnie Dlamini with her latest venture, a body lotion that she says is suitable for the whole family.

“Madova body lotion is now a big brand that will be available in different big brands stores. I mean my own lotion, owned by one and only queen of Venda and Africa,” she announced on social media.



With this upcoming venture, she joins the likes of Connie Ferguson who launched the Connie Body Care brand and Minnie Dlamini who owns a self-titled range of body lotions.



In another post shared on Valentine’s Day, Makhadzi declared “ever since I started using Mavoda Body Lotion my skin is glowing.”



Oddly enough, there are no images of her product on her Instagram page, however, there are some images of it in the “photos” tab of her Facebook page.



The products come in various white containers with labels reminiscent of the striped material used in traditional Venda attire.



The Madova branding also features a crown above its name.



Makhadzi’s Madova body lotion | Picture: Facebook

Speaking to TshisaLive, Makhadzi said her products contain ingredients such as mango extract, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil.



She chose those ingredients with the aim of ensuring long-lasting hydration for her customer base.

Makhadzi has plans of expanding her Madova product offering in future to include other beauty products.

This product launch comes on the heels of her launching her own sneaker line in collaboration with the Kicks brand.



She also recently made headlines for her reaction to news of rapper Riky Rick’s passing.



In a lengthy post shared on Facebook and Twitter, Makhadzi said that she wouldn’t judge any celebrity who chooses to take their own life.

