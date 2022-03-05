Ciara wears Rich Mnisi as she hosts ‘The Ellen Show’

Kaunda Selisho

American entertainer, entrepreneur and now children’s author Ciara recently hosted the popular Elle Show in place of Ellen Degeneres and stunned audiences in a dress by South African designer Rich Mnisi.



The official Rich Mnisi page posted the look which was styled by rapper Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter.



“The beautiful @ciara hosting @theellenshow styled by @kollincarter in the Rich Mnisi Razor dress available to shop on shop.richmnisi.com” wrote the brand.



The dress is from the Rich Mnisi “Mafamba Yexe” Spring/Summer 2022 collection and retails for R9,129.



The name of the collection stems from designer Rich Mnisi’s ethnic background as a Xitsonga man.

The Grammy-award winning artist, 36, guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday where she interviewed her husband about a children’s book they recently co-authored.



People magazine reports that during the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the “Level Up” singer with an unexpected proposal.



Instead of asking her to re-marry him, Russell asked Ciara if she would think about having another baby.



The couple is currently raising 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara had with her ex, rapper Future.

Ciara reportedly joked to the audience that her husband makes her extremely nervous and did so while blushing after receiving a large bouquet of roses from Russell

“Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” he asked the crowd before he got down on one knee and said; “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

Watch below as Russell Wilson ‘proposes’ to Ciara:

The beloved couple is believed to have been playing on the fact that fans suspected she was expecting their fourth child when she modelled a new look from a collection she designed.



The look was a two-piece leather suit with biker shorts instead of trousers and the blazer made it look as though she was hiding a baby bump.