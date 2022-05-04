The best and worst of the Joburg Polo in The Park fashion

Kaunda Selisho

The second Joburg Polo in The Park recently took place in association with Standard Bank and stars came dressed to the nines in their best (and worst) interpretations of the theme.



This year’s theme was “Polo chic with a burst of colour” for the event which took place at Steyn City’s Polo Fields, reintroducing the crowd to the event’s “new format” polo.



In between the different segments of the match, the event’s guests who enjoyed the day’s festivities from different branded marquees surrounding the field were invited onto the field for the traditional stomping of the divots.



This also gave attendees the opportunity to properly show off their carefully styled outfits.



Here are some of the outfits that The Citizen saw at the ​​Standard Bank Joburg Polo in The Park on Saturday.

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini at the Joburg Polo in the Park | Picture: Instagram

This year’s host chose a daring, red tulle design by Gert Johan Coetzee complete with a matching fascinator worn across her eyes. She paired it with low heel court shoes, a red lip and wore her hair down with a headband to keep it back.

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni

Liesl Laurie at the Joburg Polo in the Park | Picture: Instagram

Mrs Mthombeni wore a strapless multi-layered tulle, “mullet gown” in yellow by Lauren R Coutoure.

She wore her hair in finger waves and accessorised her look with gold leaves laid in a delicate pattern on the side of her face.

Kefilwe Mabote

Influencer Kefilwe Mabote wore a short, beaded blue dress with an asymmetrical ruffle across one of her shoulders and accessorised her look with a headband.

Candice Modiselle

The actress and presenter wore an ex3trodinary_sa by Mdlalose Nhlanhla design styled by Sir Classen.

Shudu Musiḓa

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa at the Joburg Polo in the Park | Picture: Instagram

Pageant queen Shudufhadzo Musiḓa wore a white corset paired with flowy wide-leg pants and a flowy white overcoat with bell sleeves.

Bonko Khoza

Thameenah Saint

Although the event is a polo event, it’s not just about the sport as explained on the official website. Often colloquially referred to as “the sport of kings,” polo matches go hand in hand with a lifestyle most would aspire to – which explains the premium placed on fashion.



According to organisers, the ​​Standard Bank Joburg Polo in The Park was ​​inspired by the desire to offer a unique luxury lifestyle experience to its aspirational, well-heeled guests, hence the choice to use the majestic polo fields within South Africa’s premium residential estate – Steyn City.



“It is one of the signature lifestyle experiences South Africa has to offer that exudes glamour, opulence, class and all things magnificent,” gushed Joburg Polo in The Park organisers.