Lamiez Holworthy ‘honoured’ to be the face of Era by DJ Zinhle

Lerato Maimela

With items being added to the Era By DJ Zinhle fashion accessory brand, the producer and media personality also added a new member to the Era family to showcase her accessories.

The fashion accessory brand took to social media with a picture of the former Live Amp presenter, DJ, and philanthropist Lamiez Holowrthy in new Era By DJ Zinhle accessories.

It was announced in the caption of the post that she joined the Era family as an ambassador.

“If you guessed @lamiez_holworthy, you were correct!! This gorgeous DJ, TV Presenter, Philanthropist & all-around superstar is the newest addition to the Era Family,” read the caption of the post.

ALSO READ: DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are the faces of Drip footwear’s new fragrance ‘Finesse by Drip’

The television presenter also took to her own Instagram page where she shared the same picture and expressed how honoured she is to be the face of DJ Zinhle’s fashion accessory brand.

“Woke up young, black and female and I’ve never felt more unstoppable. So honoured to be the face of @erabydjzinhle,” said Lamiez in the caption of her post.

In the picture, Holworthy is wearing an all-black outfit which she styled with a “Silver Era Choker” costing R500, an “Unlocked Silver Necklace” costing R600, and the new “The Money Bag” handbag selling for R1,800.

Lamiez Holworthy is not the only public figure part of Era By DJ Zinhle.

The producer brought on other popular faces onto her team, such as rapper Moozlie, content creators Samu SIbiya and Ladylu, singer Thabsie, and fashion model Dylan Wentzel.