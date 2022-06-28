Daily hacks: Try this next level blush technique for a natural sun kissed look

ETX Daily Up

Is blush the new foundation? Long overshadowed, blush seems to be making a comeback on social networks – TikTok in the lead – giving a welcome boost to the dullest of complexions.

Straight out of China, ‘douyin blush’ is the latest trick for applying blush to strategic zones of the face for a naturally sunblushed – or perhaps sunburned – effect, that’s nowhere near as bad for your skin.

Unlike Xennials and Millennials, Gen Zers have made blush their new beauty essential, coming up with all kinds of tricks to make this makeup product a must-have for everyone.

After the W blush trend and under eye blush, the next big thing on TikTok is referred to as ‘douyin blush,’ with ‘Douyin’ the name of the Chinese-language TikTok-like social network owned by the same group.

The goal is to bring freshness and brightness to the parts of your face that the sun naturally reddens first. And this approach is proving to be a major hit, since the #sunkissedmakeup hashtag counts no less than 7.5 million views on TikTok.

The ‘douyin blush’ trend originated in China, according to the many users who have adopted it. After spreading to several Asian countries, including Japan, this beauty trick is gradually coming to Europe, the United States and Latin America — much to the delight of those who now swear by natural makeup looks.

So forget about foundation, concealers, highlighter and bronzer, and reach for lighter textures that give you a fresh, healthy glow. And, in that particular game, blush is a firm favorite.

The ‘douyin blush’ technique – which already counts more than three million views for its hashtag – doesn’t require any special skills or crazy products or tools.

How to get the perfect ‘douyin blush’ look

The trend simply involves drawing the letter ‘v’ – big or small, depending on the desired result – on specific parts of the face, namely the nose, the chin, the cheekbones and the outer corners of the eyes.

Note that some users prefer hearts to ‘v’ shapes, which are no doubt more aesthetically pleasing for a social network as visual as TikTok. The final step is simply to blend everything in with a beauty blender sponge.

To pull off this trick, you’ll need to banish powder blush in favor of liquid or cream products. Some users replace blush with a red or raspberry colored lipstick, but it’s probably best to stick with products designed for this specific purpose.

According to those who have tested the look, the results are spectacular. The ‘douyin blush’ trick apparently gives you the same rosy complexion as spending an afternoon in the sun – with proper protection, of course.

To keep the look as natural as possible, there’s no need to apply this technique over several layers of foundation and concealer.

It’s better to start with skin that has little or no makeup at all, or possibly just a primer if you want to hide some imperfections… Just as you would on vacation for a trip to the beach.