Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
6 minute read
6 Jul 2022
4:53 pm
Fashion And Beauty

Why nighttime is the best time to apply your skincare products

Waiting for nighttime to apply skincare products is best because your skin is primed to absorb products better and heal itself.

Applying moisturiser to the skin for protection and glow. Picture: iStock
Most of us have watched TV and seen a woman applying her favourite skincare products as she prepares for bed. Even more of us have experienced this at home as well, seeing family members moisturise their skin before bed, but have you ever stopped to wonder why this is?One would assume that it is because it is the end of the day, and that’s probably the only time they have to do something so time-consuming. But, it turns out there are some fascinating scientific reasons as to why nighttime is the best time to apply your skincare products.  The Citizen...

