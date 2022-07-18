‘Pretty in Paris’ – K Naomi’s best European holiday outfits

Kaunda Selisho

Newlyweds Tshepo and Keitumetse (K Naomi) Phakhati recently jetted off on a baecation and the latter is “serving looks” with the outfits she is flaunting for all the activities they have planned.

The couple started their trip in June, when they made their way to sunny Spain and the weather allowed K Naomi to put together some beachy looks.

This was followed by visits to Italy and France, and we can’t get enough of her outfits.

Take a look at K Naomi’s best European holiday outfits

The flowy tangerine kaftan she wore in Spain is a firm favourite in terms of holiday outfits for trips to sunny, relaxed areas. Kaftans are roomy, but can also give off an effortlessly classy look when styled well. K Naomi paired hers with a loose flowy hair-do, some clear tinted aviators and strappy sandals.



K Naomi’s outfits from her European holiday. Pictures: Instagram

For dinner in Spain, she opted for a one-shoulder powder blue dress with a side cut out at the midriff and a slit on the side. She topped the look off with a high bun, some statement earrings and some strappy mules.

K Naomi’s outfits from her European holiday. Pictures: Instagram

A few days after that, K Naomi shared images from an afternoon stroll where she wore a cream knitted dress with tassels at the bottom. She kept her hair casual and styled it pulled back in a low loose pony and completed the look with some flat slides.



Shortly thereafter, the couple made their way to Italy where she spent her first afternoon sight-seeing in a simple red shirt, tied at the waist which she paired with some high-waisted, wide-leg jeans.

She followed that look up with a cropped white t-shirt and paired it with a printed flowy dress. This look is bang-on-trend with the recently identified “clean girl aesthetic” as she paired it with muted make up, stud earrings, her real hair pulled into a low bun and some flat slides.

In keeping with trends, she wore the famed casual two-piece in the form of a flowy, silk button-up shirt and matching pink trousers, also paired with flat shoes.

K Naomi’s outfits from her European holiday. Pictures: Instagram

Later that afternoon, K Naomi changed into a short pastel two-piece suit, also worn with a white crop top and she paired the look with white sneakers and her clear tinted aviators.

K Naomi’s outfits from her European holiday. Pictures: Instagram

Her last posted look at the time of writing was a simple black bodysuit paired with jean shorts, and considering how relaxed she looks on this holiday, that’s the perfect outfit for an afternoon of sightseeing in warm and sunny weather.