LA-based company uses recycled dildos to make shoes

Kaunda Selisho

“Sustainability” is among one of the latest buzz words across a range of industries due to a growing understanding of just how much certain ways of living; producing and consuming impact the planet. In keeping with the idea of sustainability, an LA-based company has decided to do their bit by recycling the most unlikely item; dildos.

Dildos are sex toys and the term is used to specifically refer to objects that go inside a vagina, anus, or mouth.

According to Planned Parenthood, dildos come in many shapes and sizes, but they’re often shaped like a penis. Some look like realistic penises, and others are more abstract. They can also be slightly curved, to help stimulate the g-spot or prostate of the person they are being used on.



Silicone is commonly used to make sex toys more bendy and realistic but chemically speaking, they usually contain phthalates – chemicals that aid in binding things together and make plastic more flexible.



According to MindBodyGreen, Phthalates are usually found in the rubber of cheap sex toys.

“In the past two decades, phthalates have become the subject of a major public health concern. The exposure to phthalates has been linked to male fertility issues, obesity, type 2 diabetes, asthma, neurodevelopmental issues, and more.”



To do their bit for the planet, American brand Rose In Good Faith is making their newest shoes out of recycled dildos.

Website Yup That Exists reports that the brand teamed up with sex toy manufacturer Doc Johnson who sends all of their odd-shaped, strange-looking, unusable toys over to Rose In Good Faith, where they are melted down and turned into their new shoe, which is called “Plastic Soul.”



The end result is a shoe that is fashioned like most of the latest futuristic-looking slide-ins and sandals that retails for about R2211 ($130). The Plastic Soul shoe is water-resistant and also features built-in arch support with a moldable cork interior for maximum comfort.

According to Yup That Exists, they have even come up with a campaign slogan for the whole process; “Stop F*cking Mother Nature”.