Daily hacks: How to use fruit to create a natural makeup look

On TikTok, makeup challenges are getting crazier all the time, and the latest off-the-wall approach involves using fruit as makeup.

From blush to eyeliner and eyeshadow, you can apparently do it all with a banana and some red berries.

We thought we’d seen it all when peanut butter nails became a thing on TikTok, but the social network’s users have struck again, this time by applying fruit to the skin to create a makeup effect.

The challenge was launched by a Ukrainian user named @molchanovamua, who first suggested using the flesh of a cherry as a blush. She then posted a full makeup look crafted with several fruits.

This last video counts more than 760,000 likes and gave rise to the #fruitmakeupchallenge, which counts some 17 million views.

The concept is quite simple, albeit surprising, and users are certainly getting creative. The tip of a banana is, for example, singed before being used as eyebrow pencil, eyeliner or lip liner.

Then, cherries and berries are chomped before being applied as blush, eyeshadow or lipstick.

The result is often very natural, creating a trendy kind of “no makeup” effect.

The trend is very much a subject of debate in the comments section. And seeing all these TikTokers with a fresh, glowing complexion might make you want to try the challenge, but fruit remains a difficult “product” to wear on a daily basis.

Users can’t help but imagine the sticky feeling on their face after dabbing fruit juice onto their eyes or cheekbones.

It’s also hard to imagine going out and about with this makeup, especially in the middle of summer, without being followed by bees, wasps and other flying insects that might try to land on your face.

If you’re still tempted by the experience, prefer ripe fruits, which are juicier, and be careful not to burn yourself when scorching the tip of a banana.

Otherwise, this trend remains a challenge. It’s a good way to have fun and pass the time on vacation, but it’s not necessarily the new makeup breakthrough to bust out this fall.