WATCH: Toke Makinwa’s best fashion moments from BBNaija

Nigerian media personality and influencer Toke Makinwa has returned as the host of the second season of Showmax’s talk show, Big Brother Naija season 7: The Buzz.

The new season of Big Brother Naija aired on 27 July 2022, and viewers got the chance to see the new and improved BBN house, as well as meet the new seasons contestants.

The host said in an interview that she was looking forward to all the excitement and drama that the new housemates would bring to the show, as well as witnessing their different strategies to winning the grand prize play out.

“It feels good to be back. ‘The Buzz’ has always been about unfiltered conversations and opinions, and this season, we’re back better and juicier. I look forward to meeting the new housemates and watching their strategies play out. Bring the drama,” said Makinwa.

With the new season of BBNaija, as well as the season premier of The Buzz, Showmax has taken their viewers on a trip down memory lane by listing Toke Makinwa’s best moment from the talk show.

One of the many best moments was when Toke rocked short hair with a white ankle length tight dress which she accessorized with elaborate earrings.

The next was when she had long hair tied into a high ponytail, and wore a black detailed and sequenced mini dress which she wore with sheer stockings and black strap heels.

One of Makinwa’s fan favourites was the red bob hairstyle she rocked in a shimmery, off shoulder, long sleeve dress.

The final memorable Toke Makinwa moment was on the episode of The Buzz where she wore a dramatic, orange sharp shoulder dress that lined with silver details and hanging orange tassels.

Watch the video of her best fashion looks below:

*Compiled by Lerato Maimela