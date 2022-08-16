Ilifa Collective: Urban luxury in the heart of Sandton

Kaunda Selisho

Since its inception, the concept of luxury has, for the most part, been associated with white, foreign-owned brands.



A trip to any of the “diamond walk” sections in South Africa’s biggest malls illustrates this point with stores like Gucci, Armani, Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo enjoying prime real estate in these spaces.

All that is set to change, however, thanks to a new concept in urban luxury called the Ilifa Collective which has been described as the destination for all things local in the genre of affordable urban luxury.

Tapping into the area’s existing affinity for luxury, Ilifa Collective is located in Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton and can be accessed exclusively through the Da Vinci hotel.

What sets this shopping experience apart from what the market already has is the fact that all of the businesses currently located in the space are owned by successful South African and African entrepreneurs in the realm of fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Stores at the Ilifa Shopping Collective. Picture: Supplied

“The traditional Sandton shopping experience has been known for its impressive array of international brands but offers little when it comes to South African and African ones.

“We are challenging the norm and providing shoppers with alternatives to rather go local,” explained Karin Vermeulen, Manager of the ilifa Collective and the visionary behind the concept.

The ilifa Collective also forms part of the Legacy Group which owns a variety of tourist-driven properties in Sandton including The Leonardo, The Michelangelo and the Da Vinci Hotels and Suites.

According to Vermeulen, one of the main factors driving the establishment of the collective is the globally progressive movement towards building sustainable economies. As such, the Ilifa Collective pairs local entrepreneurs and their brands with the affluent Sandton shoppers.

This segment is made up of both local residents and the thousands of tourists that stay in hotels nearby throughout the year.

“We want to keep empowering our nation by tapping into the young up-and-coming talent within it. These entrepreneurs have already proved themselves successful in the online space and now we are helping them to grow their businesses in the retail sector as well,” added Vermeulen.

What shops can I find at Ilifa Collective?

The collective boasts an impressive number of stores and stalls but we picked a few of our faves.

House of Fabrosanz

Fabrosanz is a wholly owned African female fashion design business that caters to the stylish modern-day working woman (and now, her man) with an intricate eye for beautiful garments.

Fabrosanz at the Ilifa Shopping Collective. Picture: Supplied

Native Child

Native Child is a natural hair and body care brand, created for the under-served needs of women of colour.

Passionate about both hair and health, Native Child has developed and locally manufactured a natural-based hair care system specifically formulated for the needs of afro, kinky and ethnic hair types.

Era by DJ Zinhle

Era by DJZinhle is an accessory brand founded in 2012, by South African House Music DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle.

The brand started out offering only timepieces and has since expanded to include eyewear, jewellery and other accessories.

Nigiro Tea

Founded by businessman Mingwei Tsai, Nigiro Tea is a brand that seeks to introduce the art of tea to a wider audience.

“In the West… wine and coffee dominates the culture of drinking. In the East, It is our dearly loved tea that plays an extremely important role in the mindset and daily lives of people.

When tea is mixed with the correct energy, the correct temperature, the appropriate infusion time and the right state of mind, all of its wonders and glories are unlocked,” read an entry on the Nigiro Tea website.

Blue Chic SA

Blue Chic is a boutique that retails trendy, high-end outfits at affordable prices.

Frank Bespoke

This store caters to the Ilifa Collective’s male clientele by allowing them a chance to get a suit made by bespoke South African tailor Grant Van Den Berg.

