Female soccer players are the latest inspo for school hairstyles

ETX Daily Up

If the butterfly haircut is already old news for you and you’re in search of a hot, new style for fall, perhaps you should forget the scissors and get out your favourite hair accessories. Elastics, scrunchies, clips, headbands and hairbands will be instrumental if you want to be on the cutting edge of trends.

Inspired by the hairstyles of female soccer players, ponytails, buns and slicked-back hair – as seen on soccer fields this summer – are all the rage on and off the pitch. At the heart of the trend is a combination of style and practicality.

England’s Lionesses not only made a mark with their dramatic victory in July, but also inspired the fashion and beauty world. At the Fashion Week shows last March, loose buns, headbands and ponytails were already being embraced by a slew of designers. Good news for us regular people given that these kinds of hairstyles are both practical and easily achievable in everyday life.

ALSO SEE: How Barbie inspired the return of this nostalgic hair trend

As far as ponytails are concerned, they can be worn high or low, loose or more polished ,and accessorized with bandanas or headbands, especially zigzag ones, also a favourite among male soccer players (see Antoine Griezmann in his long-hair period).

As for hair buns, it’s the loose and low versions which are the favourites of soccer stars. Another hairstyle getting a lot of love is the braid crown, which leaves little hair loose.

As you have probably noticed, the common denominator among these hairstyles is that hair is cleared away from the eyes – practicality is the watchword. But there’s no need to choose between long or short hair, both can be accessorized in no time.

Practical, fast and stylish… What more could you want? And if you want to put on your cleats too, nothing’s stopping you.