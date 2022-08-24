Sandisiwe Mbhele

One of Mzansi’s most high-profile football players, Thembinkosi Lorch’s fashion game has people talking outside the pitch once again.

The Orlando Pirates midfielder fueled fashion envy when he showed off his Gucci pieces in his latest Instagram post. If he’s not playing on the soccer field, Lorch’s private life is always in the spotlight, from who he is dating to what he is wearing.

Lorch dated actress Natasha Thahane, however, the duo has not commented on whether they are still a couple or not. A point of curiosity for many as Thahane welcomed her first child in April.

In causal pictures posted on his Instagram account earlier this week, Lorch is seen outside his home showing off his all-black causal outfit accessorised with statement Gucci pieces.

Dressed in a black t-shirt by designer label BALR that cost R1 990, he paired it with black ripped skinny jeans, a signature Gucci belt and Gucci white sneakers.

According to the Gucci website, the Gucci embossed sneaker sells for $920 (R15 672). The sneakers are described as a chunky “silhouette giving it a playful, retro feel”.

The sneakers are made in Italy and the iconic GG symbol is embossed leather, the monogram motif adds a logo twist.

The Gucci brown leather marmont belt costs $570 (R9 716).

Captioning his look, Lorch wrote: “Colour is everything, Black and White is more.”

The footballer has shown his love for the Italian luxury brand in the past. He has previously been pictured in different types of Gucci sneakers, socks and the limited edition Gucci and Disney collaboration sneakers priced at $690 (R10 300).

Lorch has also been styled in Dolce & Gabbana and Puma and he serves as one of the sports ambassadors for Puma, often seen promoting their latest soccer boots and apparel.