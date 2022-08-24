What to wear on the first date

Citizen Reporter

A first date can be daunting and the thought of choosing the perfect outfit just adds to the pressure.

Gold Series Perfumes brand manager Geraldine Augustine-Darwood said: “An outfit says a lot about your personality and unique style. And choosing a memorable scent for a first encounter is just as important for defining yourself.”

Whether it’s a coffee date, a dinner or a casual stroll these style tips will get you feeling confident and looking incredible.

Style tips for Her:

Three dos

Rely on your go-to looks. Always best to wear something you have worn before, so you know that you will feel comfortable and confident.

Wear a simple pendant necklace or even a unique piece of jewellery that might act as a conversation starter.

Select your favourite fragrance so your first impression speaks to two senses: sight and smell.

Three don’ts

Don’t go overboard with the accessories, keep your look simple.

Avoid new clothes so there is no worry about spilling. Also, new clothing might not feel comfortable.

Be sure you’re dressing how you normally would when you go out so as not to come across as someone different.

Style tips for Him:

Three dos

Black is a safe choice for a first date as it’s neutral, slimming and masculine. It can easily be combined with softer colours, such as creams, greys and blues.

Keep your accessories to a minimum. A simple watch or cuff is the way to go.

Finish off with the perfect cologne. The attraction has been proven to be linked to the way someone smells. Just make sure you don’t overdo it with the application.

Three don’ts

Avoid any items that are too baggy, bold or loud. Unless your first date is a walk on the beach, leave your open toed shoes at home. If you want to be casual, a classic, well-cared-for pair of sneakers or loafers is the way to go.

Avoid gym attire. On third or fourth run-in-the-park date you can wear sweats and T-shirts, but on the first date, it’s a no-go.

Your lifestyle may be fitness driven, but you don’t want to give the impression you don’t know how to dress for the occasion.

Bonus tip:

Don’t overthink it; relax and breathe. If you have selected a tried-and-tested outfit that is date and time appropriate, all you need to do is be yourself and just have fun so you can get through the butterflies of the first date – and, if you like your date, even land you a second one.

