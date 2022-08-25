Daily hacks: Three makeup hacks to get the perfect lip look

Lerato Maimela

Knowing how to do your own makeup is an incredible skill, but having the knowledge on how to best utilise your beauty products for a greater outcome when it comes to beating your face is even better.

These three easy and effective makeup hacks shared by Huda Beauty owner, Huda Katten are the most perfect makeup hacks for beginners, as they are easy to follow and understand, and will result in the perfect lip look once you are done.

Eyeshadow as liner

A trendy way to get the best lip look is to use a darker shade liner around your lips before heading in with your lipstick or lipgloss.

If you do not have any lip liner, then don’t worry. You can just make use of your eyeshadow pallet to complete your lip look.

Simply pick out a dark eyeshadow colour, and make use of a makeup brush to apply the eyeshadow around your lips.

Once that is done, take your preferred lighter shade lipgloss or lipstick, and place it on your inner lips. Try to bled your lipgloss or lipstick with the eyeshadow to make it seem more natural.

Doe lips

Start off by closing your mouth and contouring your lips with a brown lip liner or eyebrow pencil.

When contouring the bottom of your lip, make sure to not put liner all the way to the corners of your bottom lip, but rather round the bottom lip off to make it appear much shorter than your top lip.

Once that is done, go in with your favourite lipstick or lipgloss, making sure that you put the lipgloss over the contoured lines as well.

For a clean finished look, use your foundation to clean up around your lips to make them stand out more and appear plumper.

Inner lip colour

If you are not much of a makeup enthusiast and do not know much about what colours and shades work for you best, then this hack is definitely for you.

Apparently, according to Katten, the perfect shade for your specific lips might be the colour of your inner lip.

So simply pull your bottom lip down to see the colour of your inner lip, and then look for a lipstick or lipgloss that matches that exact colour.

This shade of lipgloss will work specifically for you for any makeup look you desire to wear on any occasion.