Samas red carpet: What was going on with the fashion?

Music awards shows never really have a cohesive theme guiding what guests should wear, and somehow, local celebs seem to miss the mark each time. This was once again made evident with this year’s Samas red carpet looks which made it feel as though everyone pictured was headed to completely different events.

The broadcasted version of the South African Music Awards (Samas) took place on Sunday evening, and celebs prefaced the event, as they normally do, with a stroll down the red carpet showing off their finest fashions. Sadly, some of the Samas red carpet didn’t fall under the category of “finest”.



We take a look at some of the night’s most talked about looks.

Linda Mtoba

Linda Mtoba in a hand sculpted bodice by Jane Wolff Art and dress by McCarthy Wolff. Picture: Instagram

Linda Mtoba’s avante garde Samas red carpet look is arguably the most talked about outfit of the evening and also the most polarising. While some loved it for understanding where she was trying to go with the look, other’s hated it for the opposite reason; they just didn’t get it.



Mtoba wore a hand sculpted corset/bodice by Jane Wolff Art and she paired it with a dress by McCarthy Wolff, a brand that specialises in designing vintage-inspired bridal gowns and evening wear.

Linda Mtoba in a hand sculpted bodice by Jane Wolff Art and dress by McCarthy Wolff. Picture: Instagram

The brand shared a video documenting the process involved in making the bodice which was moulded to Mtoba’s own body and later hand-painted.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Enhle opted for a monochrome orange look by her brand Essie Apparel. The outfit consisted of a strapless dress with a structured skirt paired with gloves and boots that went all the way up into her dress.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Picture: Instagram

Anele Zondo

Musician Anele Zondo pulled a Lil Kim and had her rhinestone-encrusted breast feature prominently in her dress and that was all anyone could talk about. Her glittering dress was by Otiz Seflo paired with a silver-grey wig and long nails covered in rhinestones.

Anele Zondo. Picture: Instagram

Makhadzi

Singer Makhadzi hit the Samas red carpet in a dress that looked very similar to her Miss South Africa pageant look.

Both looks were by B Mashilo Designs.

Makhadzi at the Samas. Picture: Instagram

Loot Love

TV and radio host Loot Love also hit the Samas red carpet in an Otiz Seflo look paired with a blonde updo. The dress featured a giant satin bow on the back and had an accented arm along with silver beaded embellishments on her right breast and down the front of the asymmetrical hem of the dress.

Loot Love at the Samas. Picture: Instagram

Lawrence Maleka

Despite reportedly struggling to carry his co-host Nandi Madida, beloved actor and television presenter Lawrence Maleka brought the fashion and even got the attention of audiences with his daring neon yellow look.

Fans poked a little fun at him and he even took it in his stride.

