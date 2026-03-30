Orange carpet magic: Celeb looks from the L’Orange Rossa Soirée [PICS]

Joburg's most fashionable women lit up the scene in radiant orange at a luxe fashion afternoon celebration to remember.

Johannesburg’s social scene shimmered in orange this past weekend as Brutal Fruit Spritzer unveiled its latest indulgence, L’Orange Rossa, at a celebration where fashion, flavour, and feminine energy mingled effortlessly on the orange carpet.

Hosted by Zola Nombona, the event drew a curated guest list of some of the country’s most influential tastemakers.

Among them were Ayanda Thabethe, Buhle Samuels, Kayise Ngqula, Larona Moagi, Naledi Malela and Thando Thabethe, each bringing their own interpretation of “The Rossa Life” to the occasion.

With Villa Rossa as the enchanting backdrop, the launch became a feast for the senses and a true fashion spectacle.

From the moment guests arrived, it was clear that this was not an ordinary afternoon. Johannesburg’s it-girls and style authorities showed up dressed to the theme, embracing rich orange hues paired with understated elegance.

Think flowing satin silhouettes, structured tailoring, and delicate embellishments that whispered luxury rather than shouted it.

The result was a masterclass on wearing colour boldly yet tastefully.

Orange is the new power move

A standout moment came with the Malondié fashion showcase, which translated “The Rossa Life” into wearable art.

The pieces mirrored the mood of the event, bold yet refined, expressive yet polished.

The fashion on display proved that orange is no longer a risky choice but a powerful statement. Guests experimented with tonal dressing, pairing burnt orange with soft peach undertones, while others opted for bold monochrome looks that commanded attention.

Accessories remained minimal, allowing textures and tailoring to take centre stage.

The “understated” element came through in the details.

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Clean lines, soft fabrics and subtle shimmer elevated each look, reinforcing the idea that modern luxury lies in restraint. It was less about excess and more about intention.

A celebration of style and sound

Beyond the fashion, the experience unfolded like a curated editorial shoot.

Guests sipped on the newly launched drink, a refreshing blend of zesty orange and crisp apple, while soaking in a unique live collaboration between the Gugulethu Tenors and DJ Mvelo.

The performance added a rich cultural layer to an already textured afternoon.

As the sun dipped and the golden tones deepened, one thing became clear: Johannesburg’s fashion crowd knows how to show up and show out.