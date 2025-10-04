VIDEO: How Sheldon and Legends Barber shop are cutting cycles of poverty

Florida Primary on the West Rand hosted a sports tournament where Legends Barbershop offered free haircuts to the children.

A simple sports day at Florida Primary School has become a powerful story of community building and transformation.

Principal Mrs Hlongwane welcomed six other schools to the grounds for a spirited tournament aimed at becoming an annual tradition.

Children participating in a sports tournament at Florida Primary School in Roodepoort. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Beyond the games, the day carried a deeper purpose: to unite the community, inspire parents, and offer young people opportunities for a brighter future.

More than just haircuts

Mrs Hlongwane stressed that the event was about more than sport.

Florida Primary educators, From left to right, Mrs Rosina Nyembe, Mrs Bonakele Hlongwane, Mrs Grace Bhikha. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

It was about creating a safe space and encouraging learners, especially those from difficult socio-economic backgrounds, to return to school.

Local partners, including Old Mutual and Legends Barber Shop, stepped up to make that vision real.

Legends Barber Shop was not only present to show support, their team rolled up their sleeves and gave free haircuts to children who may never have had the chance to step into one of their stores.

It was a small act with a big impact, reminding the kids that their community cares.

Power of a skill

For the barbers themselves, the day reflected their own journeys of transformation.

Christine Mohapi, who has been a barber for nine months, described how the craft has given her purpose.

Christine Mohapi cuts a students hair at Florida Primary School in Roodepoort as part of a Legends Barber Shop community drive. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Starting with plaiting, she soon grew passionate about learning different techniques and textures, finding joy in every step of the process.

At the Maponya Mall branch, one of the busiest in the country, Olwethu Saluka shared how Legends changed his life.

After completing a three-month training course at the Johannesburg Training Center, he not only gained technical skills but also exposure to the discipline and teamwork of professional barbering.

Sheldon’s vision and legacy

The Legends Barber Shop training program has become a lifeline for many, thanks to its founder, Sheldon Tatchell.

Known simply as Mr Sheldon, he started Legends in Eldorado Park with little more than clippers, determination, and a dream to change the industry.

What began as a single small shop has grown into a powerhouse brand with branches in prime locations, such as Sandton City, Menlyn Mall, and Maponya Mall.

Sheldon’s impact has gone far beyond business success. He has created a second chance for those who needed it most.

Many of his barbers were unemployed, trapped in destructive cycles, or written off by society.

Through structured training, mentorship, and discipline, Sheldon gave them practical skills and dignity.

His vision transformed barbershops into places of healing and empowerment, offering young men and women the chance to rebuild their lives.

This dedication has earned him and Legends Barber Shop multiple awards, including recognition as Africa’s number one barbershop brand.

Olwethu Saluka cuts a students hair at Florida Primary School in Roodepoort as part of a Legends Barber Shop community drive. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Celebrities and sports stars have become loyal clients, cementing Legends as not only a grooming hub but also a cultural symbol of resilience and aspiration.

Olwethu explained how colleagues had overcome difficult pasts through the opportunity: “Others were smoking drugs, others were thieves, but in that, they started to get the opportunities to come work for Legends.”

Building futures, one haircut at a time

For many young people, barbering has become more than a job, it is a way out of poverty and a step toward independence.

Legends is not just a place for haircuts; it is a launchpad for self-sufficiency and dignity.

By offering free cuts at the school’s sports day, they paid it forward, showing children that a skill as simple as cutting hair can open doors.

The day’s events proved that when schools, businesses, and communities stand together, they can spark lasting change: shaping not just futures, but hope, one haircut at a time.

ALSO WATCH: Born To Perform showcases future stage talents