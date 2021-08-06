Five perfect braai side dishes to try this long weekend

Lerato Maimela

It’s a well-deserved long weekend and that means the perfect time to fire up the grill. Try these five braai side dishes to accompany any type of braai meat whether chicken, fish, or steak. These dishes are easy to make and add an extra kick to your braai.

Braai side dish option 1: Garlic and parmesan bread

Ingredients

1 loaf of ciabatta bread or a large baguette (2 small)

100g salted butter softened to room temperature

A small handful of coriander leaves finely chopped (about 2 T)

4 cloves of garlic crushed

30g of finely grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Pre-heat the oven to 180ºC. Mix all of the above ingredients thoroughly to combine. Slice the bread loaf into desired slices, ensuring that you don’t cut all the way through. Spread the butter mix fairly generously between all the cut slices, be mindful not to drench the entire loaf in butter. Sprinkle some extra Parmesan over the bread if you would like and bake for an extra 10 – 15 minutes

Braai side dish option 2: Potato salad with a twist

Ingredients

600g baby potatoes

1/2 red onion

Pinch of salt

3 strips of bacon

3 1/2 tablespoons of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, or a mayonnaise of your choice

Instructions

Cut the strips of bacon and fry them until crispy. Chop the onions finely. Boil the potatoes until soft and easy to poke. according to your preference, you could cult them in half or leave them whole. Mix and combine all the ingredients together. The potato salad will be ready to serve.

Braai side dish option 3: Homemade chakalaka

Ingredients

45ml cooking oil

1 onion

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 green pepper, finely chopped

3 red or green chilies, chopped

400g canned whole tomatoes

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

10 ml mild curry

4 medium carrots, grated

1 can of Koo baked beans in tomato sauce

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Prepare your veggies. Decan your tomatoes in a jug and blend until nice and smooth. Finely chop your garlic, peppers and chilies. Heat some oil in a pan, add the onions, garlic, green peppers, chilies and curry powder and fry for about five minutes until nice and soft. Add carrots and tomato paste and mix well. Cook for a few minutes stirring occasionally, then add your tomatoes and cook at low heat until all vegetables are cooked but slightly crunchy. Add baked beans and seasoning, then allow to simmer for a few more minutes. Add salt and pepper if more is needed. Allow to cool, then serve and enjoy.

ALSO READ: Pap recipe ideas: Pap French Toast Omelette and more

Braai side dish option 4: Fresh corn salad

Ingredients

3 cups raw corn kernels (from about 4 cobs)

raw corn kernels (from about cobs) 1 medium tomato, chopped (about ½ cup )

medium tomato, chopped (about ) ¾ cup chopped green onion

chopped green onion 1 cup quartered and thinly sliced cucumber (preferably English cucumber)

quartered and thinly sliced cucumber (preferably English cucumber) ½ cup chopped fresh leafy herbs (choose from basil, dill, mint, parsley and/or cilantro)

chopped fresh leafy herbs (choose from basil, dill, mint, parsley and/or cilantro) ½ cup chopped radishes

chopped radishes 1 medium jalapeño, very thinly sliced (omit if sensitive to spice)

medium jalapeño, very thinly sliced (omit if sensitive to spice) ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or white wine vinegar, to taste

red wine vinegar or white wine vinegar, to taste 2 medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced

medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced ½ teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste

fine sea salt, to taste Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese or 1 ripe avocado, diced

Instructions

In a large serving bowl, combine the corn, tomato, green onion, cucumber, herbs, radishes, and jalapeño. In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and several twists of black pepper. Whisk until blended, then pour it over the salad. Toss to combine. Add most of the feta or avocado and gently toss. Taste, and add more vinegar for more tang, or salt for more overall flavor. Garnish with the remaining feta or avocado. Serve promptly, or chill for later. This salad keeps well for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator, covered.

Braai side dish option 5: Super easy pasta salad

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped

8 ounces dried short pasta, such as rotini

8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

1 small English cucumber, quartered lengthwise, then thinly sliced crosswise

4 ounces mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved

4 ounces salami slices, cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips

1/2 cup pitted olives, halved

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves

Instructions