Cuisine meets creativity at Sandton’s Kashew Restaurant

Renate Engelbrecht

Newmark Hotels and Reserves’ Sandton-based The Catalyst Hotel opened its doors to the public a mere six months ago, with its in-house eatery, Kashew Restaurant, already dubbed a dining destination of note.

Headed by executive chef Justin Maharaj, Kashew Restaurant not only invites the outdoors in with large windows and wide, open spaces; it also lends itself to an ever-changing gallery, which has recently been brought to life in collaboration with upstART Galleries.

UpstART Galleries is the result of a joint initiative between White Hall Venture Capital Company (WHVCC) and expert art curators, who source emerging fine art from local artists.

Says director, Jaclyn Ellert: “UpstART galleries is fortunate to be able to partner with Kashew Restaurant in showcasing up-and-coming talent. The restaurant provides the perfect environment for our gallery to gain exposure in a trendy and popular space.”

She says that the passion of their team and the excitement and enthusiasm of the artists created something remarkable and that what was initially an assessment project, has proven that where there is passion, there is potential. UpstART Galleries currently supports multiple artists monthly, offering financial and business guidance, as well as exposure of their works at The Catalyst Hotel’s Kashew Restaurant.

At the official launch of Kashew Restaurant, both the reception and the restaurant’s walls were adorned with magnificent local art pieces that had guests in awe. The hotel and restaurant’s décor and design are elegant, yet simplistic, allowing artworks like these to shine.

You can expect to find works from artists like Jibril Linjoum Achu, who comes from Cameroon and sold his first painting at the young age of seven, and paintings by artist Teboho Makoatsa, who says: “I engage a personal expression of solid marks and living imagery to express the beauty and innocence of everyday life in South Africa.”

You’ll also find works by the talented Treatwell Mnisi, who says he applies “impressionistic marks on a surface to create an image.”

Place settings at Kashew Restaurant official launch. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

The Catalyst Hotel’s general manager, Robert Chifunyise says: “The art is really one of our big attractions at Kashew Restaurant,” and looking at the art while indulging in a Kung Pow Salmon Poke Bowl, one can understand why. Here, guests can enjoy viewing spectacular pieces while feasting on chef Justin’s sophisticated, yet homey menu items, including favourites like the 28-day Aged Sirloin with roast marrow bones, brandy sauce poivre and hand-cut fries.

Small plate poke bowls at Kashew Restaurant. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

Chef Justin says that every dish has a story and a memory attached to it – almost like art. He says that all the dishes have journeyed and evolved with his personal style of cooking to become what they are today – and what you’ll find on the menu at Kashew.

Cooking is ultimately also a form of art and chef Justin enjoys experimenting with new dishes. Therefore, guests can expect occasional specials off the main all-day dining menu, which currently boasts a brand-new dish dubbed the Pan-fried Mozambique Prawn Pasta, with rich tomato chili linguine, lime, fresh dill, Parmesan lashings and rocket.

The latest addition to Kashew Restaurant’s menu. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

Chef Justin is currently also working on a new conferencing offering and set menus for what he and Robert refers to as ‘Intimate Conferencing’ at the Catalyst Hotel. They plan to offer corporates a conference experience of note as they boast a “proper restaurant, with a real focus on food, as opposed to being just a hotel that offers food and conferences.”