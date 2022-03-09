A simple mantra – ‘Eat, chill until late’ at Co.fi Midrand

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There are a few good things that have come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, including realising that it is best to find a spot that could do it all or match as many needs as we want to avoid moving from place to place.

As people enjoy more time spent outdoors and relish in the restaurant experience for longer periods of time, they are going out like never before.

This also means trying out new restaurants that are popping up, which includes Co.fi Midrand.

Co.fi Midrand is the fourth branch of restauranteurs of Cofi Eatchillate who have popular locations in Centurion, Brooklyn and Polokwane.

Just as the decoded name, ‘EatChillLate’ states, the upmarket lounge caters for people who want to eat, chill and relax until late.

The best DJ’s in the country

One of the three directors of Co.fi, Jacky Mathebe, says the cosmopolitan dining space was started in 2005.

The idea was to create an entertainment playground, having the best DJ’s in the country to perform in the evening, and to be the place to be for breakfast, lunch and business meetings.

One would think this type of set-up would work in business hubs such as Rosebank and Cedar Square in Fourways, however, this was not the case when they tried the market.

With a new owner buying into the franchise in 2016, they brought in a different approach that ended up making them much more revenue.

WATCH: A resturant that has it all – Co.fi Midrand

Mathebe says their menu caters for everybody: “There is no need to come here in the morning just to eat and not have lunch and chill late for a sundowner and party later, we cover that.”

The interior design and decor of Co.fi Midrand is immaculate and inviting, with wide spaces and high ceilings in modern golds and greens.

Mathebe says they roped in the help of Alfie Atelier to help create the look and feel of the space, praising her creativity.

“She wanted to bring a bit of life, a bit of colour and a bit of greenery. We kept our traditional colours, the greys, black, white and gold,” Mathebe said.

Mathebe adds that all their locations have these colours, but they ensure that each shop has its own signature look.

Co.fi Midrand menu

Having just opened at the end of January, Mathebe is still very hands-on at Co.fi Midrand.

He explains the menu has an Afro Mediterranean feel.

“We are African, so we have a bit of African cuisine.”

The menu includes a wide variety of dishes including mogudu, hard-boiled chicken, pap, boerewors, stews, as well as Italian favourites like pizza and pasta, and classic grills and burgers.

Sushi Sundays

“Sushi Sundays” at Co.fi is not to be missed.

For a steal at R200, you can enjoy a sushi buffet created by sushi chef Precious Ncube.

Indulge your taste buds with everything from fried tempura, California rolls, salmon rainbow rolls, dragon rolls topped with tempura prawn, prawn nigiri and Tokai with crab salad.

Co.fi Midrand sushi platter. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

I am not usually a fan of fried sushi with mayonnaise, which has become a norm in many sushi restaurants. I generally like no bells and whistles – the simpler the better.

However, I was surprised by how tasty the fried tempura was. It had a crispy layer and was not overly fried.

Another dish that stood out was the prawn nigiri, which was fresh and well balanced.

If you’re a meat lover, you’ll enjoy the platters of wings, sausages, ribs and chips, from R310 for two people.

The sauces used on the meat were delicious, and the meat was cooked well.

Mathebe is happy with the reception so far, and Co.fi Midrand is a welcoming entry to an ever-growing area.