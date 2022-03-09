Move over wine, tea and food pairings are the new fine dining trend

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It turns out that you really don’t need alcohol to enhance the flavours of your food.

Other non-alcoholic beverages also have a lot of depth to them that pair just as well with food to give you the ultimate fine dining experience.

What was once seen exclusively as a ‘tea time’ beverage has become quite the popular choice to pair with sophisticated fine dining dishes instead of the usual scones and cake, thanks to the various exotic flavours which are now widely available at both restaurants and retail stores.

Just like whiskey, wine and gin, the aromas, flavours and structure of teas can enhance food, as the pairing possibilities are endless, says Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt.

Whether you’re a teetotaller or just looking for something new to try, a tea and food pairing won’t disappoint.

Follow the guidelines below to make the most of your tea and food pairing experience.

A beginners guide to tea pairing

Match the weight and intensity of the dish

As you would expect, the intensity of teas such as white, green, black and dark are all different.

White tea is the most delicate having subtle flavours, whilst black and dark teas have the deepest flavours.

You can pair green tea with white fish, or black tea with red meat.

However, pairing a white tea with a curry wouldn’t work, as the tea has delicate notes which the curry will overpower with its strong spices.

Mix and match the right combos

You can use the same notes of teas and food.

Lindt chocolatier says their Excellence range, the 70% Cocoa, blend perfectly with the robust flavours of English breakfast tea for a full-bodied taste.

For a classic, add milk to accentuate the chocolate’s creaminess.

Complementary flavours

This chocolate and tea pairing is another classic that balances the flavours of citrus and Earl Grey tea.

Balancing the high citrus taste from Lindt’s Orange intense, sliced almonds complement the tea’s earthy undertones for a well-rounded flavour.

Chamomile and apple

Chamomile has been attributed for sleep benefits and for people struggling to sleep, but this herbal tea also blends well with scones and fruity sweets, as it acts as a contrast with its apple flavour.

Red meat and Assam black tea

Rich and oily red meat work well with Assam black tea as it acts as a palate-cleanser between each mouthful.

