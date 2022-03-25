These are the most plant-based friendly restaurants in South Africa

Citizen Reporter

More than ever before plant-based options are being offered in many restaurants, including big franchises and for the first time ever South African eateries have been ranked largely on the number of plant-based items available on their menus.

ProVeg South Africa (ProVeg SA) assessed 23 restaurants across the country, mostly fast-food franchise restaurants were chosen to be ranked.

The ranking was based on varied criteria on their food choices, it said in a statement.

Once demised, plant-based meals containing less meat and animal products, and more vegetables and fruits has become a rising food choice for many consumers.

The choice is also based on health, environmental and animal rights reasons.

The ProVeg rankings of plant-based restaurants have been done in the past for Europe and America.

The reason the research was conducted was to gauge the interest consumers’ wants, needs and reduce the intake of red meat.

ProVeg SA found the top six franchise restaurants that offer varied plant-based options were Kauai, Spur Steak Ranches, Panarottis, Burger King, Simply Asia, and Steers.

The rankings received a score out of 15, with Kauai receiving the highest rating of 10.5.

It shouldn’t be a surprise for Kauai to be at the top, as it is a franchise that prides itself as the healthier alternative when it comes to quick nutritious food. Burger King came fourth after launching its plant-based burgers in October 2021.

Panarottis, ranking third has included vegan choices and cheeses to their menu for their patrons.

Here’s me (vegan) cheesin’ while enjoying the delicious vegan Mexicana pizza at @panarottis. Because it’s FREE to replace standard menu items with vegan-friendly alternatives! ???? – Lisa Fortuin pic.twitter.com/88I8q9TUaV— Panarottis SA (@PanarottisSA) March 9, 2022

RELATED: WATCH: Is lab meat the future? We try Burger King’s vegan options

The four restaurants trailing behind were franchises such as Nando’s, RocoMamas, and KFC. Nando’s ranking at 11th is surprising as they do offer “boujee” meals on their menus which are healthier options such as ramped up salads and poke bowls.

Director of ProVeg Donovan Will said: “While the ranking report highlights a few franchises that do have good plant-based options, the biggest takeaway should be the numerous opportunities available to those franchises that don’t have any, as well as opportunities for local food manufacturers who can supply the franchises with these plant-based alternatives.”