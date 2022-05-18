Indulge in winter delights at these five spots

Renate Engelbrecht

When it comes to the effects that winter often has on one’s mental health, skin and overall wellbeing, getting out and doing stuff is probably one of the best things you can do for yourself (and ultimately the people around you).

These five spots are sure to lure you in with some unique winter delights:

Kleine Rijke’s riches

A mere hour’s drive from Johannesburg and even less from Pretoria, Kleine Rijke’s outstretched lawns and beautiful wooden details (not to mention its heritage, having been in the Pretorius family for five generations) is where you will truly come to enjoy South Africa’s wonderful winter days.

What used to be only an events venue, has now evolved into a dining destination of note for those looking for a unique and special breakfast, brunch or lunch spot. They also have a beautifully decorated shop with all kinds of beautiful linen products and more.

Stoep Tasting Weekend in Nieu-Bethesda

Nieu-Bethesda is a town that has become known for its beautiful winters (often boasting magnificent snowy vistas). From 26 to 28 May, visitors will get to experience this little Karoo town’s best kept secrets, strolling from stoep to stoep during their Stoep Tasting Weekend.

During this genius wine weekend in the Karoo, both Nieu-Bethesda and Graaff-Reinet will boast 70 wine producers, craft beers and spirits for visitors to indulge in. Contact Graaff-Reinet Tourism for more information.

Pop-Up dinners

The Homestead Kitchen in Plumstead, Cape Town is actually home to foodie Elaine Rosseouw’s 24-year-old catering business, Food Fanatics. But, what many might not know, is that it becomes a pop-up restaurant on Wednesdays, offering discerning diners a secret dinner spot in an enchanting setting. The Victorian building dates back to 1820 and has a charisma about it that is sure to add to an already wonderful dining experience.

In winter, outdoor heaters keep guests warm and toasty and they also offer comfy blankets for those who would like to wrap it around their shoulders. If you book, you might even get a cosy seat beside the indoor fireplace.

Their winter menu, dubbed the “floating plates” menu, is filled with old favourites, but also some new dishes worth a try.

Turbine treats

Knysna’s famous Turbine Hotel, located on Thesen Island and surrounded by water on three sides, has an island café that boasts various dining options to choose from, but it’s the latest offering that truly tickles one’s fancy. From June through to October, visitors can look forward to special Thursday treats.

On Thursday, 16 June (which also happens to be Youth Day), visitors can journey through the winelands with Jane Simon, while also being entertained by pianist Baden Hall.

July will see Alvi’s Drift Winery’s bubbly being served with seafood and oysters, with saxophonist Jaco Kriek performing live. On 25 August, violinist Minx will entertain guests while they indulge in a food and wine dinner with Meerhof Wines.

These Thursday events will continue well into October and bookings are essential.

Soulful dining at Steenberg

Based in the Constantia Winelands, Steenberg’s two restaurants, Bistro Sixteen82 and Tryn will be offering incredible winter menus, brimming with gourmet winter delights.

Apart from Steenberg’s spectacular mountain and vineyard vistas, you can also indulge in their restaurant’s culinary delights with executive chef Kerry Kilpin at the steer.

Whether you’re looking for neo-bistro comfort food or a delectable three-course winter offering, you will certainly be able to indulge in some winter delights at Steenberg. Opt for BistroSixteen82’s ever evolving Hearty & Homely menu which boasts inventive dishes that compliment the finest locally sourced ingredients or try Tryn’s magical setting coupled with flavourful and beautifully plated food.