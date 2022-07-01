From South Africa to the world: Tashas to add six additional locations globally

Citizen Reporter

Popular for its luncheons and early dinners, the Tashas group is expanding its locations in South Africa and opening restaurants in the United Arab Emirates, Europe and London.

The popular restaurant group announced on Wednesday that they are adding new locations in South Africa, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and London, England.

Natasha Sideris, founder and managing director said in a statement that they have now reached the point, “where we are able to make significant strides in our expansion plans.”

With her brother Savva Sideries the Tashas Group has become one of South Africa’s most successful hospitality companies.

Since opening its first restaurant in Atholl 17 years ago to having 15 restaurants in South Africa and nine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tashas is a beloved brand.

It houses five restaurant concepts – Tashas, Flamingo Room by Tashas, Avli by Tashas, Le Parc by Tashas and Galaxy Bar.

Over the next year, Tashas will add six more locations.

Receiving good reviews from The Citizen, there are plans to open more Le Parc locations.

The first Le Parc by Tashas, conceptually developed in Dubai, opened in the middle of 2021 in Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg.

It is a contemporary twist on traditional French cuisine and yes, beloved Tashas favourites too.

There are discussions to open a location in the UAE. Le Parc by Tashas was voted best Café of the Year at the Luxe Restaurant Awards, in March.

More Tashas eateries are also expected to open in Gauteng, in Pretoria in Lynnwood Bridge later this year, and then their next stop will be in London, England.

“The team is close to finalising details on its first location after which the intention will be to roll out more, Natasha said.

A luxury quick-service concept will open in Al Serkal in Dubai in early 2023 called Nala and a concept Tashas plans to roll out across the globe.

Nala has been described as distinctly influenced by Africa.

The concept will offer freshly prepared meals using natural and sustainable ingredients with unexpected flavours and dishes inspired by African and Middle Eastern cultures.

Inspired by the rivieras of Greece, France and Italy, Bungalo34 is 1970s glamour meets beachside chic.

Open from breakfast through to dinner, the menu will feature fresh fish, delicious pasta and beautiful salads.

Located on one of the surfing beaches in Dubai, it promises great food and effortless style by the seaside.

“Key to our expansion has been ensuring that the heart and soul of our birthplace and foundation – South Africa – is taken to the world.

“And for this, our people are intrinsic. Not only are we using the South African artists and artisans who have worked with us in SA to build our global stores, but also our own staff, Natasha concluded.

