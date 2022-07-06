Finding joy with a cognac food pairing

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The most awarded cognac house, Courvoisier, hosted a soiree to celebrate the joy of living “joie de vivre” during an occasion attended by artists and influencers.

French cognac is associated with celebratory occasions and special moments. Hosted at the breathtaking Inimitable venue in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, guests assembled in a beautifully decorated hall to enjoy a curated three-course menu paired with the cognac.

A lot of thought was given to how guests would be seated, as the hall had a flowy table with 120 guests hosted by renowned Christopher Jaftha. The table is a one-of-a-kind table designed by Yinka Ilori, which was inspired by the river that flows alongside Maison Courvoisier in Jarnac and was brought in from New York.

There was a small art exhibition displayed at viewed chronologically on how Courvoisier began in 1835.

Courvoisier cocktails were served throughout the time, with canapes that ranged from jeqe (steamed bread) and chicken sliders to smoked pork belly. The meals were an infusion of traditional South African dishes with European favourites.

The starter consisted of a cured salmon trout with flamed table honey peaches, hot cross bun crumb and cheese truffle. The salmon was cooked well, the peaches and hot cross crumb made the dish sweet, which could be why the starter was served with a neat cognac which was quite strong.

Overall the dish was delicious, the cheese truffle added a necessary balance.

A danger with spirit pairings is that the alcohol can overpower the dishes and not complement them.

Cured salmon. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

The porcini mushroom main course got this balance just right, as it was paired with a fruity Courvoisier cocktail. The vegetarian option was served with samp risotto and garlic mushrooms. The mushrooms were kept raw, which was jarring to some guests at the table.

The essence of the day was joy and Yinka Ilori, the Joy ambassador said it makes people smile, brings them together and delivers a natural sense of conviviality.

And, sticky malva pudding brings me joy anytime. The dessert with milk tart macaroon in cinnamon crumb and a naartjie brandy custard was an ode to some favourite local desserts, a great way to end a meal.

Malva pudding with milk tart macaroon. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

Gone are the days when cognac was for the older generation, with food pairings, jazz and beautiful locations with good people, Courvoisier continues to rediscover joy and draw the young, trendy crowd.