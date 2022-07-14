Double gold medals awarded at SA Wine Awards London 2022

Citizen Reporter

South African wines are world-renowned for the quality of their grapes and taste, and wine judges agree.

The inaugural SA Wine Awards London 2022 took place this week and the results are in after over 200 entries.

The judges are qualified Master of Wines, considered in the wine industry as one of the highest standards of professional knowledge.

Gold medals were handed to a handful of winners as 14 double gold medals were chosen. Double gold in the wine industry means a unanimous decision by the panel of judges.

Main winners of SA Wine Awards London 2022:

Best red wine

Kleine Zalze’s Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Best white wine

Old Road Wine Co. Grand Mere Semillon 2020

Best MCC

Journey’s End Brut Reserve MCC NV

Best Producer Award

Journey’s End Vineyards won a total of three Double Gold’s and one each for their Gabb Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 and Mount Rozier Reserve Red Snapper Cinsault 2021.

Journey’s End MCC. Picture: Supplied

SA Wine Awards London 2022 Double Gold Winners:

Brookdale Single Vineyard, Chenin Blanc 2020

Flagstone Word of Mouth, Viognier 2020

Gabb Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Hazendal Roussanne 2018

Hazendal Semillion Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Hazendal Syrah 2017

Journey’s End Family Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Journey’s End Sir Lowry, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Journey’s End The Griffin, Syrah 2016

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

KWV The Mentors, Chenin Blanc 2020

Mount Rozier Reserve Red Snapper, Cinsault 2021

Old Road Wine Co. Grand Mere Semillon 2020

Simonsig Merindol Syrah 2019

Greg Sherwood said they were surprised by the consistency of quality across all reds and whites.

“The Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux Blend categories showed some exceptional wines in several of the flights. South Africa’s reds and whites tread a wonderful line between approachability and classicism, age ability and value for money.”

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele