Zioux: Winter menu items to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy

After launching in 2021, Johannesburg eatery, Zioux has quickly cemented itself as a gem on the Johannesburg social calendar with many wanting to not only be seen there but to also see what the restaurant has to offer.



There is a belief that Johannesburg restaurants have mastered the art of offering little else but an aesthetically pleasing facade, leaving much to be desired when it comes to their food and thankfully, Zioux seems to have evaded that curse.

Culinary rising star Chef Besele Moses Moloi hosted an intimate tasting of the winter menu he recently curated for the eatery and it was a welcome twist on some long-time favourites along with an introduction to some dishes you’re bound to want to return for.



After having tasted the six-course menu, it is easy to understand why Chef Moloi was dubbed South Africa’s most exciting new restaurant hero at the 4th Annual Luxe Restaurant Awards.

Chef Moses Moloi adding the final touches in the kitchen at Zioux. Picture: Supplied

The Peruvian, Mexican-inspired menu kicked things off with a starter of asparagus, coconut milk, fresh truffle and pumpkin seeds. The dish served as a light and flavourful start to the evening, but it could pose a potential challenge for diners who aren’t fans of asparagus.

Bubbly and asparagus, coconut milk, fresh truffle and pumpkin seeds served at the Zioux winter menu tasting dinner. Picture: Supplied

The asparagus was followed by seared wagyu bavette, ponzu dressing, fresh truffle and herb salsa and it made for a lovely follow-up to the muted starter. The dish was slightly tarte, delicious and memorable experience complemented perfectly by a selection Opstal Chenin blanc (a clear favourite among the assortment of beverages available at Zioux).



The third course was a dish considered the chef’s personal favourite – a plate of crispy calamari tentacles fried in bonito butter served with cucumber and arboli chili stock. This was followed by a delicious baby chicken, chipotle in adobe served with corn custard, coriander and parmesan.

A plate of sirloin, lamb rib, marguez, bean salad and charred tomato salsa made up the fifth course and the evening was topped off with a chocolate taco on treacle sponge along with chili chocolate mousse, citrus and naartjie sherbet.