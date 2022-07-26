WATCH: We make nachos in a tumble dryer

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The chicken franchise Nando’s knows how to keep competitors and customers on their toes with its fun and unconventional advertising, and this theme has been carried out with their new products.

The franchise has done a few things to keep consumers coming back for more. From new menu offerings with playful names like boujee bowl, adding value for customers during load shedding by providing specials, and now adding two new flavours to their Peri-Peri Bake and Bag range.

With the tough economic times, and changing dining out habits largely contributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are opting to eat at home.

However, they still want their favourite restaurant dishes in the comfort of their homes.

Nando’s is doing just that by “putting the power of peri-peri cooking into everyone’s hands” in Bake and Bag. The product allows customers to spice up their home-cooked meals with the brand’s signature Afro-Portuguese fusion flavour profiles.

The new flavours are paprika citrino and smokey churrasco.

We tried out these flavours at Nando’s pop-up experience in Braamfontein. The eccentric and colourful store was designed by young and talented individuals, including award-winning textile and surface designer, Bonolo Chepape.

There store also showcased Nando’s merchandise which included bucket hats, t-shirts, caps and key chains.

When guests visit the #PeriTricks pop-up, meals made are largely focused on recipe hacks, such as making dishes using an iron, tumble dryer and air fryer.

WATCH: We make nachos made from a tumble dryer with Nando’s peri-peri bake and bag

At the food station, you are given a recipe and the ingredients needed to make it. The recipes are fun and very simple.

We quickly wiped up a crunchy Asian slaw salad with biltong flavoured with Nando’s paprika citrino. The flavour of the bag and bake is sweet, however, has a bit of a chilli kick.

Our favourite dish to make was the “Korny Ferguson”, a nachos-inspired meal made using a tumble dryer.

Nando’s bake & bag nachos. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The nachos, cheese spread, and corn chips (Big Korn bites) are mixed inside the packet of smokey churrasco flavour. The bag is then stapled together on top, and placed in the tumble dryer for 10 minutes.

After taking them out they are served with mashed avocado and the results were surprisingly delicious as the corn chips still had some bite and the smokey churrasco brought the dish to life.

The Nando’s Bake and Bag range is available in retail stores nationwide.