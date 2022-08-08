Hein Kaiser
8 Aug 2022
‘King of shisanyama’– Tollie’s braai steaks are tops

Hein Kaiser

In Reiger Park, everyone knows who you’re talking about when you ask for Tollie’s place, aka Monic’s Food Palace

Reiger Park entrepreneur Tollie Booysen serves up to a thousand plates of braai in one night. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Give that man a hug – and it’s not only be- cause he’s such a nice guy, but Raymond “Tollie” Booysen’s food is seriously delicious. He’s been serving shisanyama (braai meat) to thousands of customers in Reiger Park for seven years. And nobody gets enough of it. Booysen became “Tollie” at a young age. He laughs and says that when he was a toddler, he apparently loved running around naked, ergo the nickname derived from Afrikaans slang for a penis. But today, it’s a term of endearment and everyone in Reiger Park knows who you’re talking about when you ask...

