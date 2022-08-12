Young & vibrate hustlers, Rockstar Energy Drink launches in SA

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Energy drinks are synonymous with students and co-workers who feel they need an energy booster to help them study or work for longer periods of time.

A new energy drink in the market, Rockstar has become an extra option for these consumers.

The United States brand which started in 2001, is now being sold in South Africa. Rockstar Energy Drink South Africa held a grand launch on 4 August, in Houghton, Johannesburg to celebrate and in a way – give back to content creators.

Hosted by Moozlie, one of their brand ambassadors, the room was filled with young and popular content creators such as Oratile Masedi known as Coachella Ranchy. The brand’s audience is clear, young, vibrant and are hustlers who think positively.

The Rockstar energy drink is labelled as a high caffeinate beverage and comes in both 300ml and 500ml cans.

It is marketed as a beverage with benefits such as Vitamin C, B-vitamins and formulated with taurine, caffeine and ginseng to help keep you going and stay focused.

However, this jazzed-up fizzy drink comes with a list of no-nos amongst dietitians and health experts. But, companies within the industry are trying to change the perceptions.

The energy drink was mixed on the night with cocktails, the original energy drink is sweet and has a high sugar content – something brand manager Nandi Maseko admits, however, they are looking into launching their lower sugar range.

“As the brand keeps growing and being established, we want to bring in other variants.”

She said the brand is quite aspirational, a brand created to give value to the consumer.

“But communication key is it about resonating with the South African consumer, their nuisances and that is something I think will set us apart within the energy brand categories,” she said.

ALSO READ: Alcohol-free drinks to help you celebrate without risking dehydration

One of the initiatives that showcase this is their Hustle Fund. It supports young content creatives who want to be given a chance. Rockstar will give a winning creator a platform to give them exposure and money to start their hustle.

The brand will play a role as a support system to help launch their dreams.

You can find Rockstar Energy Drink at all major retailers nationwide including Spar, Pick n’ Pay, Checkers, and other independent retailers at a recommended retail price of R15,99 (500ml can) or R9,99 (300ml).