REVIEW: Greenhouse Sandton – Rising from the ashes for a niche market

Relaunching after an unexpected fire, Greenhouse Sandton reopened its doors with the same noticeable changes.

Greenhouse Sandton was temporarily closed after the establishment caught fire in late February.

The restaurant management said at the time the damage to the premises was “mostly superficial” and promised patrons that they would be “up and running” soon.

There were also no injuries or fatalities reported and said the restaurant’s “open indoor/outdoor design” allowed them to evacuate patrons and staff quickly and safely.

Six months later Greenhouse Sandton had a grand reopening showcasing their change in infrastructure which has more ventilation, in hopes of avoiding the last fire hazard.

Their trademark interior of leafy greens inspired by nature, the Amazon is consistent throughout the restaurant.

The space does feel smaller inside, however, the outdoor area has a cool, lounge feel and is much quieter.

The music indoors is loud and quite niche.

The establishment says the changes include having a new head chef on board, Carolina Rasenti, who has curated a new menu of detectable small bites.

Greenhouse Sandton food and drinks

On opening night there was some chaos, there weren’t enough cocktail menus for guests, and waiters looked like deer in the headlights when servicing at the bar. However, there were two waiters who were attentive to our every request.

The signature cocktails are enticing but they will set you back from R135 a glass.

Greenhouse Sandton says proceeds from purchasing their cocktails will contribute to a variety of important social causes. They have also aligned themselves with the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and other charitable initiatives.

The food menu includes small plates for sharing and plenty of sushi. The food we tasted ranged from vegetable sushi platters, Korean deep-fried chicken, tasty falafel balls and rosemary garlic flavoured chips.

The food was tasty, with barely any compliments, the chicken and sushi were the standout dishes.

The location is in the hub of Sandton attracting a certain clientele. If you are looking to party, and have drinks after midnight in Sandton, this is a good option, especially for people with a more than average budget.

Greenhouse Sandton is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Ratings:

Food: 6/10

Service: 5/10

Ambience: 4/10

Decor: 6.510