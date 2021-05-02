Easy poach egg breakfast in a pan

Citizen reporter

Add something different to your egg recipes. Poached egg dishes can become boring, but the options of plenty of add-ons, this shouldn’t be the case. A poached egg is as easy as putting them in water and a great tip adding some vinegar.

Poached egg on Roast Tomato Salad

Serves 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 Minutes

Ingredients:

Day-old French loaf, ciabatta bread or sourdough loaf, roughly ½ loaf

Approximately 600g cocktail tomatoes, halved

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons (90ml) olive oil

4 tablespoons (60ml) red wine vinegar

4 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and roughly chopped (optional)

1 lemon, juiced

6 large fresh eggs

10g fresh basil leaves, chopped

Handful baby spinach leaves or micro salad greens to serve

Parmesan shavings to garnish

Basil pesto to drizzle on eggs (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Tear the bread into chunky pieces, drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, sprinkle with a few pinches of salt and a grinding of black pepper and toss with the tomatoes. Place the bread and tomatoes onto a baking tray, and drizzle over the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Bake for 35 minutes until the bread is golden. For the dressing: whisk the vinegar, garlic, capers, and lemon juice together. In a large bowl, toss the roast tomatoes and bread with the dressing mixture. Poach the eggs to your liking. To serve: Arrange the spinach leaves or microgreens on a platter, scatter the basil leaves on top, layer with the roast tomatoes and croutons, top with poached eggs, and drizzle with pesto. Scatter parmesan shavings and serve straight away while warm.

Tip: When poaching eggs add a tablespoon of white vinegar to the boiling water. Eggs love vinegar, as it helps to bind the protein in the egg. The same applies to boiled eggs, adding a teaspoon of vinegar to the water prevents the shells from cracking.